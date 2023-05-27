Johnson Grammar School Opens Its New Branch in Kokapet

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27: Johnson Grammar School (JGS) is a leading player in the field of education in Hyderabad. It has a rich legacy of four decades which has seen its alum study at prestigious institutes abroad and work at top companies. The school is affiliated with the ICSE, ISC and IBDP curricula spread over two campuses in Habsiguda and Mallapur.

Recently, JGS opened its new campus in Kokapet, affiliated with the IBPYP (Candidacy) curriculum. This branch, with its affiliation to an international curriculum, is a testament to its focus on quality education at affordable rates. There are only limited seats available for admissions from Nursery to Grade 5. The school had conducted its summer classes in April with students who had already taken admissions.

Through the last four decades, the school has seen tremendous growth in many aspects, such as student and parent trust, awards and recognitions, well-placed alums, delighted school staff and more. It was the first school to achieve the ISO certification in 1998. A unique management consisting of educationists is the school's primary strength.

So, one can observe the vision of an educationist in every nook and corner here. It has helped them maintain the quality of education. At JGS, teachers pay special attention to every student enabling their school life to be special and successful. Even the non-teaching staff exhibit a high level of understanding towards students.

Thus, the entire staff, both academic and non-academic, play a good role in shaping the student's future. Even the school employees feel happy to work in a safe environment. There are quite a few examples of those working with JGS for the past 20 years.

"Our vision is to ensure all children from our school can adjust to this fast-changing global environment, along with the ability to lead in any field of their choice with the utmost integrity and courage," said Dr. B. Chandra Sekhar, Chairman - Johnson Grammar School.

"We've been working hard to achieve and sustain exemplary standards, both national and global, in both formal education and student discipline by providing quality education and all-round development for every student. We are committed to building and maintaining a culture for continuous improvement in all functions of our institution and monitor every success," he added.

One of the ideologies the school swears by includes, "A child always dressed in silk will fear to step in mud, forgetting that it has all the elements to learn and explore."

"In today's landscape, the biggest challenge faced in education is to keep up with the dynamic social and technological changes. The question one needs to ask is, Are we preparing the students to face such changes?" answered Dr. B. Chandra Sekhar when quizzed about the biggest challenge in today's times.

"At JGS Kokapet, we are inclined to provide and develop an education system for primary years where students will be equipped to adapt to this ever-changing world," exclaimed Ms. Prarthana Thakur, Principal, JGS.

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. As a team, we always strive to provide meaningful education to all the students, education that's engaging, challenging and relevant to the present scenario. The IBPYP education promotes the holistic development of students with Character and Competence. At JGS Kokapet, students get an opportunity to unleash their potential in Cognitive, Psychomotor and Affective domains by involving themselves in thoughtfully designed learning engagements," she added.

"JGS, A Future of Limitless Possibilities! We envision a school that empowers the learner. From developing academics that create inquiring minds to the uniquely designed learning spaces that help inculcate curiosity among young children in their primary years of learning, JGS Kokapet will have it all!" concluded Ms. Divya Chandra Sekhar.

Future Plans

Johnson Grammar School intends to expand its reach with a bigger and full-fledged K-12 campus in the western region of Hyderabad. It will happen in a year or two, with land acquisition talks going on. With this, JGS is very serious about furthering its cause of quality education.

Website - www.jgschool.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor