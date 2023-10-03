Johnson & Johnson Vision’s ACUVUE Onboards Ranveer Singh to Reinforce Their Vision of Transforming Eye Health in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech**, today announced that it has joined hands with Superstar Ranveer Singh to encourage Gen Zers and millennials to try contact lenses. Titled #AcuvueSePoochho, the newly launched campaign showcases a series of films aimed at creating awareness around contact lenses and the importance of consulting an eye expert. The campaign is aimed at amplifying ACUVUE®’s mission to build awareness for eye health and welcome new contact lens wearers. It focuses on:

* Emphasizing ACUVUE® as the #1 selling brand family of contact lenses worldwide*, thereby motivating consumers to try contact lenses

* Encourage consumers to consult an optometrist for an eye check-up and a great first-time contact lens fitting experience

* Introducing small packages at accessible pricing to bust myths about high price points of contact lenses

Over the last few years, ACUVUE® has spearheaded the transformation of eye health in India. The brand has adopted effective measures to understand the need of Indian consumers and address their apprehension around the usage of contact lenses. In fact, ACUVUE® is relentlessly working towards bridging the gap between consumers and optometrists by increasing awareness around the category and motivating consumers to go for regular eye check-ups.

Consumers often turn to their peers for advice on contact lenses instead of consulting an expert. This campaign is an effort to lead consumers to consult an optometrist, who should be their first port of call for information on contact lenses as well as spread awareness about eye health in a light-hearted and meaningful way. With Ranveer Singh headlining the campaign, the brand hopes to build a strong, committed, and engaging connect with the youth in India.

Talking about the launch, Tiny Sengupta, Business Unit Director, Vision Care India, Johnson & Johnson Vision, said, “ACUVUE® is leading by example and transforming eye health in India by creating awareness around contact lenses. ACUVUE® is the #1 selling brand family of contact lenses worldwide*, but the contact lens usage is still low in India. We are on a mission to make ACUVUE® the No.1 choice of contact lens brand In India.

The campaign intends to build a behavior amongst the youth of going for a regular eye check and asking an expert before trying contact lenses for the 1st time. We aim to make contact lenses accessible for the consumers and ensure that consumers are equipped with the right set of information about contact lenses, amidst all the surrounding myths and misconceptions about the category.

We are excited to welcome Ranveer Singh onboard, India’s youth icon, and harness his power to expand our reach to a wider audience. His influential voice will be instrumental in connecting with more consumers and spread awareness about the benefits of ACUVUE®. His charisma and popularity among the youth will be helpful in building a new generation of well-informed consumers. Through this campaign, we are excited to continue transforming the trajectory of eye health in India.”

Expressing his excitement about the new collaboration, superstar Ranveer Singh added, “It is an absolute pleasure to join ACUVUE® in their journey to lead conversations around eye health in India. This campaign gives me an opportunity to inform the youth on the importance of eye health. I am looking forward to the young consumers to join me in this journey by visiting an optometrist for their first contact lens fitting experience.”

The #AcuvueSePoochho campaign has a humorous touch, leaving the audience with a call to action to visit www.Acuvue.co.in for the right information on contact lenses. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, #AcuvueSePoochho pioneers the conversations around a reliable source for information on contact lenses and importance of meeting with optometrists for their expert guidance.

To view the films, please visit: Campaign Film Link 1 | Campaign Film Link 2 | Campaign Film Link 3

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Eyewear 2022 edition; value sales at rsp, all retail channels, 2020 data; “Acuvue family of brands” represents aggregated sales of the following brands: 1-day Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, Acuvue Advance, Acuvue, and Acuvue2”

