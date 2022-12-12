Join Dogeliens' Puptopia Today for Potentially Increased Profits, Leave Cardano and Monero for the Crypto Traditionalists

Getting into the crypto business can be a daunting move because of the vast amounts of options available, but there have been a lot of exciting new developments. Cryptocurrency has recently become a merger of blockchain technology and other amazing innovations that are taking up space in the industry. NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and virtual reality are currently very trendy in the crypto industry.

Newer digital currencies are adopting these concepts and infusing them into their ecosystem to promote diversity and visibility. is one of the tokens that have branched out to include all three concepts in its ecosystem, and with its detailed roadmap, it has the potential to succeed and achieve all that it has set out to do. Dogeliens hopes to prove that it is more than just another meme coin, and with its supportive community, this token might have a chance to survive the market.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is empowering its Users with Adequate EducationDogeliens is an open-source network that highly values Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It hopes to stand out from other meme coins with no survival plans. To this end, the project has released its detailed whitepaper to prove that it is not folding up anytime soon. Utilizing its own cryptocurrency simply known as DOGET, Dogeliens is contributing to a system that aims to eradicate the centralization and regularization of assets by the government. On this platform, no one is insignificant, and all opinions are respected.

DeFi has been impactful on so many blockchains, and Dogeliens plans to improve this to bring more people to cryptocurrency. With the support of the Binance Smart Chain, Dogeliens hope to achieve this. Cryptocurrency is often perceived as a complex and distant industry but Dogeliens plans to address this by providing education on its platform.

At the University of Barkington, users have the opportunity to learn more about cryptocurrency and everything that comes with it. Additionally, education will be available in regards to reading, writing, mathematics, and geography to equipt users with the resources to be successful, even in the real world. While the basic materials in the aforementioned areas are available for free, users have to pay a certain amount of DOGET tokens to access advanced materials. This approach will help to build a network of like-minded people who are aware of what they are getting into and stimulate growth at a reasonable pace. The presale is still on and you can earn incentives for referring new people to the project. Hurry up while the offer lasts.

Cardano (ADA): An Eco-friendly Token Cardano is a platform that validates transactions without using a lot of energy. It is an eco-friendly network that uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The Cardano blockchain is scalable, flexible, and sustainable. The network hopes to provide efficient smart contracts that will protect the copyrights of developers.

The platform houses its native utility token, ADA, and supports the creation of new tokens, games, and decentralized applications (dApps). Cardano provides impressive security with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The Cardano blockchain has two different layers; the Cardano Computing Layer (CCL) and the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL). These two layers facilitate the operation of smart contracts and contain the ledger of accounts and balances.

Enjoy Anonymous Transactions with Monero (XMR)Monero (XMR) is a decentralized platform that allows users to trade goods, services, and other cryptocurrencies at a low cost. Monero is a highly volatile cryptocurrency which means that its price rises and falls due to the level of demand. Additionally, the network protects the anonymity and privacy of the users during transactions.

Furthermore, the transactions are untraceable. This is made possible with three technologies; ring signatures, RingCT, and Stealth addresses. Stealth addresses enhance the anonymity of transactions, Ring signatures obscure the source of funds, and RingCT hides the transferred amounts.

