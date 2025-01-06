Join India's Biggest Travel Community at The Gypsy Travel Festival

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: The Gypsy Travel Festival (TGTF), a curated travel extravaganza, produced by The Gypsy Travel Network, is coming to Mumbai's doorstep on January 11th and 12th, 2025, at the Jio World Drive, BKC. This two-day festival will bring together the world's most sought-after destinations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Seychelles, Utah along with innovative travel brands like CGH Earth, Club Med, Ponant Expeditions, Once Experiences and more. 'Ignite Your Wanderlust' at India's first and only experiential travel festival curated directly for the explorers.

Travel curators like Bjorn Palsson from Crazy Puffin Adventures, Vinayak Singh from The Dram Club, Insia Lacewalla from India with Insia will be joining the festival in engaging panels and masterclasses. They will be joined by an exciting lineup of experts from the travel community like Shivya Nath, Matty Jordan, Aneesh Bhasin, Anshuka Parwani, Vir Nakai, Jehan Driver, Rashmi Chadha, Ankita Kumar, giving visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore, interact and experience the best of global travel under one roof.

Lubaina Sheerazi, Co-Founder, The Gypsy Travel Festival shares her excitement- "We are super excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experiential travel festival for the people of Mumbai. TGTF is a direct result of us recognising the need of Indians for more bespoke travel experiences, and this festival is designed to help visitors find experiences that resonate with their traveller personas and priorities."

Visitors can find the answers to all their travel-related queries at TGTF. From Conscious Travel, Eco-Tourism & Wildlife to Beverage Tourism or Journeys of a Lifetime. Confused about how to travel with pets or want to ace the process of applying for Schengen Visa, decoding Japan for first timers, or want to learn how to maximise the frequent flyer miles. Learn from the best in the business to level up the travel game in these two days.

Lubaina adds, "Whether you travel to relax, recharge, or revel in new experiences, this festival celebrates the diverse passions and our shared love for travel and sense of adventure. We are hoping that these 2 days of the festival will be packed with meaningful conversations and inspiring stories that will further fuel the wanderlust amongst all the visitors."

Immersive virtual tours, dedicated space for interactive experiences and hands on workshops will take guests on a sensory journey across the globe. Taste the tropical flavours in locally made Seychellois Rum or witness the traditional coffee ceremony. Transport to traditional Qatari souks by making an oud fragrance for oneself. Furthermore, get the best deals on travel packages and savour world cuisine at TGTF. Stay tuned for exciting giveaways and contests on our social media channels, leading up to the festival.

"Visit Qatar is excited to be a part of The Gypsy Travel Festival. Qatar is a fascinating juxtaposition of modernity and tradition, and we are keen to showcase it to all the travellers attending this dynamic festival," said Sandeep Shevale, Regional Manager, Indian subcontinent, Visit Qatar.

"The Utah Office of Tourism is excited to participate in India's consumer-focused travel festival with the Gypsy Travel Festival. Since starting our efforts in the market in 2021, the reception we've received from the Indian market for our Mighty 5® national parks, 28 scenic byways, the largest concentration of dark skies in the world, and 15 world-class ski resorts has been phenomenal. We're thrilled for the opportunity that the Gypsy Travel Festival will give us to continue promoting our awe-inspiring experiences and unique landscapes directly to the attendees in person," said Mr. Zach Fyne, Global Market Manager, Utah Office of Tourism.

"Tourism Seychelles is excited to be a part of The Gypsy Travel Festival. Seychelles has been gaining a lot of traction from Indians as an ideal beach destination, however TGTF presents the perfect opportunity to connect with the travellers directly and showcase the diverse set of experiences that await them in this island paradise. Especially with the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup coming up in Seychelles, we welcome all the beach soccer fans to not only attend the matches but to discover the unparalleled beauty of Seychelles," expressed Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General - Destination Marketing, Tourism Seychelles

Passes are available on Insider.in. Book now to satiate the wanderer and get ready to embark on a journey of discovery and exploration https://insider.in/the-gypsy-travel-festival-jan11-2025/event

Find more information at - https://www.gypsytravelnetwork.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591031/The_Gypsy_Travel_Festival.jpg

