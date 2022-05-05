Join India's first Joint EMBA Degree offered by IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis

Senior executives and mid-career working professionals from companies such as Intel, Microsoft, Emerson, Levi's, Credit Suisse, Xiaomi India, ICICI group, HDFC Bank, Deloitte, EY, and Kuwait Petroleum and others are enrolling in the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program, which was launched by a joint venture between IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis.

"The brightest minds from Washington University in St. Louis and IIT Bombay have partnered to co-create an that will hone the future generation of leaders to match their strides with the top corporate chiefs from around the world," Gopal Shukla, CEO of IIT Bombay, stated. "By enrolling their managers in this programme, organisations such as Emerson, Levi's, AWS, Merck, Microsoft, Intel, Xiaomi India, ICICI group, HDFC Bank, Deloitte, EY, and Kuwait Petroleum, and Credit Suisse are empowering their managers."

The Executive Programme consists of classroom sessions in Mumbai, followed by intensive coaching, and classroom and industry visit programmes in the US. The course makes no bones of its being a cutting edge leadership programme.

The curriculum consists of Strategic Management, Organisational Behaviour and Design, Communication and Negotiation Skills, Introduction to Financial Accounting, Data Modelling and Decisions, Marketing Management, Corporate Finance, Operations and Manufacturing Management, Competitive Strategy and industry analysis, Growth, Valuation, and Sustainability, Strategic Cost Analysis, Advance Marketing and Macroeconomics.

IIT Bombay is well-known for the talents it has developed, whereas Washington University in St. Louis boasts of having 25 Nobel Laureates pass through its ancient portals, with many of them conducting ground-breaking research on campus.

Shukla informed that the residency programme is conducted for 18 months with 20 modules. The participant completes 17 modules in Mumbai and spends two weeks in Washington D.C and St. Louis completing the rest of the three modules. Successful participants get a Joint (Executive) Master of Business Administration Degree from IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis.

Successful participants get a Joint from IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis. Knowledge apart, they join the alumni network of IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis. It allows them to network with the best of minds from all over the globe. That apart, they also get to access the growing tome of knowledge being accumulated at these institutions. Various students who have joined this program have advanced through their career path while pursuing the program.

If you are an aspiring CEO, CIO, CXO, President, Director, VP, AVP, Business Head or an Entrepreneur, this course is just for you. All that you would need is a strong drive to succeed, ability to adapt, learn and apply new knowledge in varied situations, 7+ years of work experience with 5 years in a managerial position, a graduate degree with a strong academic track record and fluency in written and spoken English.

"We are committed to training tomorrow's leaders on the foundations of discipline-based rigour and analysis, complemented by incredible accomplishments and assets--the most notable of which is our excellent faculty with a global influence," Gopal Shukla added.

Admissions open for Batch 8.

Visit us at:

Or email at niyati@iitb-wustl.org / admissions@iitb-wustl.org

Contact Number: +91 98197 17944

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor