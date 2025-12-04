"Join Me for Christmas" - The first Broadway-Styled Christmas song by an Indian artist releases globally on Dec 5th, 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: Broadway-inspired Christmas music continues to charm audiences around the world with its nostalgic orchestration, big-band energy, and storytelling melodies that evoke a timeless holiday magic. An artist from India has drawn from this enduring tradition, delivering joy, sparkle, in this first-of-a-kind single by an Indian artist.

Internationally acclaimed Indian singer, world record holder, and multi-genre innovator Vineet Singh Hukmani announces the release of "Join Me for Christmas," his first-ever Broadway-styled Christmas song that offers a romantic and cheerful festive offering that blends vocal flair with warm holiday emotion.

The song can be heard here: https://vineet.today/the-christmas-song

Vineet Singh Hukmani is renowned for pushing boundaries across global genres. A world record-breaking singer, global radio chart-topper, and multi-Grammy-submitted artist, he has achieved significant success across notable world radio charts in rock, pop, country, and hip-hop, and even secured a Billboard Top 50 position in Gospel, marking a milestone rarely accomplished by an independent Indian artist. His jazz album Enigma and his 100% analog double blues album Delta Blues Revival continue to receive critical acclaim, reinforcing his reputation as a genre-fluid innovator. Always driven by the desire to reinvent himself, Vineet long envisioned a Christmas song infused with his new found jazz sensibilitiesan idea that finally takes shape in his new song "Join Me for Christmas"

Speaking about the new release, Vineet Singh Hukmani said: "While I always wanted to sing a Christmas song, I actually got a lot of pointers from my friends and fans on social media on what kind of song it should be. Most people wanted a 'romantic cheerful song filled with holiday spirit.' After the song was written, I got in touch with 'The California Jazz Trio', as I had worked with them in my earlier jazz album and they helped me create the right instrumental backing for the music. Singing it in the Broadway style was my greatest joy and I am so happy to share its festivity with the world."

Adding her perspective on the collaboration, Trish Henner from The California Jazz Trio said: "Mason, Alex and I have been involved in the creation of many Christmas holiday instrumentals. We now look to join accomplished vocalists from all over the world to bring jazz and traditional pop to the fore. Working with Vineet Singh Hukmani was the first and ideal step in our forward journey and we are proud to be a part of this uplifting song that he has created and sung."

The California Jazz Trio from Los Angeles are : Mason Cooper, Trish Henner, and Alex Harvey. Their Christmas-instrumental artistry helped create a lush, uplifting, theatrically rich musical backdrop that perfectly complements Vineet's expressive Broadway-style jazz vocals.

"Join Me for Christmas" is now available on all major music platforms worldwide

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor