Joju George-A.K Sajan The title poster of "Pulimada" is out...

New Delhi [India], August 7: Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh are gearing up for the release of their latest film Pulimada. The title poster has been released with the tagline "SCENT OF A WOMAN". Pulimada's story, screenplay, dialogue, editing and direction are handled by director A K Sajan, who is very much loved by Malayalees. Also Venu ISC, a cameraman who has done wonders with the camera. The audience is expecting a great film from AK Sajan and Venu, who have given many good films to the Malayalees, and movie lovers are waiting for it. Pulimada is the sequel to the Joju George starrer Iratta. Pulimada is produced by Einstein Zack Paul, Rajesh Damodaran under the banner of Lant Cinemas and Einstein Media.

South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the lead role. And Chempan Vinod, Lijo Mol. Jafar Idukki, Jio Baby, Balachandra Menon, Johnny Antony, Krishna Prabha, Sona Nair along with other Malayalam actors are lined up. Music-Ishaan Dev, Background Music-Anil Johnson, Production Designer-Vineesh Banglan, Executive Producer-Shijo Joseph, Production Controller-Rajeev Perumbavoor, Art Director-Jithu Sebastian, Makeup- Shaji Pulpally, Shameer Shyam, Costume-Sunil Rahman, Steffi Xavier, Sound Designing & Mixing - Sinoy Joseph, Lyrics - Rafiq Ahmed, Dr Thara Jayashankar, Father Michael Panakkal, Chief Associate Director-Harish Thekkepat, D.I-Liju Prabhakar, vfx-Promise, Marketing-Obscura, Stills-Anoop Chacko Rinsan MB, Design-Oldmonks Distribution-An Mega Media are the other team members.

