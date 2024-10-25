Jonty Rhodes appointed Pokhara Avengers' Advisor and Consultant for Nepal Premier League

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: Pokhara Avengers owner Subodh Tripathee, who was impressed with Jonty Rhodes as a player, a Coach and as a Consultant, hired the former South African batsman for the upcoming Nepal Premier League as his Team's Advisor and Consultant. Jonty will take over the role that was with the Ex Indian BATSMAN and COACH Sandip patil.

"We are very excited to have him on board. We do believe he can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Pokhara Avengers and help us groom the young talent and share his experiences with our team," said Tripathee during an Interview with a private Broadcaster

Rhodes, who earlier worked with Mumbai Indians, and now With Lucknow Super Giants has done wonders in the past.

"Being the consultant, I'll try to share my knowledge and experience to the entire group, and support all the players and head coach, Rajiv Kumar. I am sure that if we can align our purpose and processes, then we will not only have a successful NPL, but will ensure that each individual will finish the tournament as a better player, both on and off the field! With that growth mindset amongst the team, I am sure that players of the Pokhara Avengers will take their game to the next level, and have a positive impact on cricket in Nepal as a whole" said Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes will arrive for his stint on the First week of November.

Rhodes represented South Africa in 52 Tests and 245 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and became synonymous with brilliant fielding. Post-retirement, he has successfully moved into coaching with various national teams, the Indian premier league and Nepal Premier League being the latest.

