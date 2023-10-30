Jose Cuervo's Day of the Dead collaboration with SOCIAL: A fusion of culture and spirits

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: India's premier supplier of luxurious foreign liquor brands, Monika Alcobev, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between SOCIAL, a collective of creative neighbourhood cafes, and the legendary tequila brand Jose Cuervo. Facilitated by Monika Alcobev, this unique partnership promises a blend of culture, tradition, and premium spirits at the much-anticipated Day of the Dead festival. Celebrating the vibrant Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, this event will take place at SOCIAL's flagship outlets nationwide from October 27th to November 5th, 2023.

The Day of the Dead Festival, rooted in Mexican heritage, pays homage to departed loved ones with a blend of indigenous Aztec beliefs and Catholic traditions. Families create elaborate ofrendas (altars) adorned with marigolds, candles, and cherished items, honouring their spirits by placing their favourite foods and drinks. This celebration is marked by colourful parades, sugar skull decorations, and intricate face painting, emphasizing the joyful cycle of life and death.

Monika Alcobev, renowned for bringing the world's most prestigious liquor brands to India, orchestrated this collaboration, aligning Jose Cuervo's commitment to quality with India's love for premium spirits. Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev, expressed his excitement, stating, "This partnership merges the cultural richness of Day of the Dead with Jose Cuervo's craftsmanship, promising an unforgettable experience. By fusing tradition, art, and top-tier spirits, attendees will embark on a unique journey into Mexican culture. This collaboration will elevate the celebratory experience, offering a taste of Mexico's rich heritage to all event attendees."

Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of SOCIAL, shares in the excitement for this partnership stating, "Cultural moments are very important for us at SOCIAL and it is the perfect time and opportunity for our guests to come together and share in the joys of life. We also remain committed to collaborating with other brands and initiatives that offer novel experiences to our patrons. Through Day of the Dead-themed parties this year, we want to transcend boundaries and help our patrons have an unforgettable time with their buddies and loved ones at their nearest SOCIAL outpost. A special menu, face painting and scores of other exciting engagements await as they step out this Day of the Dead for a spooky and memorable evening!"

This celebration guarantees a culturally immersive Day of the Dead experience, transporting attendees to the heart and soul of Mexican tradition. SOCIAL outposts are adorned with the spirit of Day of the Dead, and the soundscape? Unstoppable, featuring hip-hop, commercial, Bollywood, techno, and disco across multiple spots. Furthermore, guests who walk into select SOCIAL outposts have the chance to turn themselves into a work of living art with epic face painting sessions.

Head to the nearest SOCIAL between October 27 to November 5, 2023, at 15 SOCIAL outposts across Mumbai (Khar SOCIAL, Powai SOCIAL, Malad SOCIAL, Chembur SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL), Pune (FC Road SOCIAL, The Mills SOCIAL), Delhi NCR (Hauz Khas, Saket SOCIAL, IFC SOCIAL), Chandigarh (Sector 7 SOCIAL), Dehradun, and Bengaluru (Indiranagar SOCIAL, Hebbal SOCIAL, Churchstreet SOCIAL) to indulge in appetizing cocktails, intense programming, and the magic of the Day of the Dead festival.

