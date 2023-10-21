Joshiy's latest 'Antony,' has officially released its teaser, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the film

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 21: The second collaboration of the veteran director Joshiy and Joju George, the multilingual, 'Antony's teaser launched. The film is penned by the talented scriptwriter Rajesh Varma. The film is produced by Einstin Zac Paul and Co-produced by Sushilkumar Agrawal, Rajat Agrawal, Nitin Kumar, Gokul Varma and Krishnaraj Rajan under the banners Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments, with Shijo Joseph serving as the executive producer. 'Antony' promises to take audiences on an emotional journey that transcends the boundaries of blood relations. The teaser has already recieved many critical accalims and film enthusiasts are eager to witness this team join hands after the successful movie 'Porinju Mariyam Jose'

Starring a stellar cast including Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, 'Antony is set to release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu under the banners of Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments. The overseas rights of the film is bagged by Phars Filmco Motion Pictures.

The film explores relationships that are closer to the heart than blood relations. Apart from the lead actors, the film also constitute seasoned actors like, Vijayaraghavan, Asha Sarath, Jinu Joseph, Hariprasanth, Appani Sarath, Binu Pappu, Sudhir Karamana, Jewel Mary, Jiju John, Padmaraj Ratheesh, RJ Shan, Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Karate Karthi, Sijoy Varghese, Tiny Tom, and Manohariamma.

With mesmerizing cinematography by Renadive, soul-stirring music by Jakes Bejoy, and the directorial finesse of Joshiy, 'Antony' promises to be a unique blend of emotion and action that showcases the director's distinctive style. Dream Big Films has acquired Kerala distribution rights of the film. The chief associate director of 'Antony' is Sibi Jose Chalissery and Rajasekhar is the action director.

'Antony' also boasts a talented crew, including editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan. Dilip Nath showcases his artistic prowess as the art director, while Praveen Varma weaves captivating costumes. Deepak Parameswaran efficiently manages production, and Ronex Xavier brings characters to life with makeup artistry. Anoop P Chacko's stills and Vishnu Govind's masterful audiography complete this cinematic masterpiece. Sabari holds the role of the film's Public Relations Officer (PRO). The film's marketing and communication is handled by Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social) and in Kerala by Obscura. 'Antony' invites you to delve into a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships that promises to captivate your emotions and leave you yearning for more.

'Antony' is a multilingual film directed by Joshiy and produced by Einstin Zac Paul. Starring Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, the film explores the theme of relationships that are closer to the heart than blood relations. 'Antony' is a compelling narrative of emotions and bonds.

The teaser is available to stream on YouTube. Link:https://youtu.be/lWowJyOrLJ0?si=w_-grrgQ5lKc07CZ

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor