Journey to Motherhood: Insights from Gynaecologists & Fertility Experts This Mother's Day

New Delhi [India], May 10: Motherhood is a transformative journeyfilled with hope, challenges, resilience, and deep joy. As we celebrate Mother's Day, we turn to the voices of those who witness this journey up close every day: our gynaecologists and fertility experts. These dedicated professionals not only help bring new life into the world but also support countless women through the emotional and physical nuances of conception, pregnancy, and birth. In this special feature, leading doctors share their insights, experiences, and heartfelt reflections on what it truly means to guide someone on the path to motherhood.

1. Dr Richa Singh, Medical Director, Urvara Fertility Centre (Lucknow), (MBBS, DNB OBS & GYNE), DRM (Germany), FRM (Gujarat), Hysteroscopy Specialist (Dubai), Laparoscopy Specialist (AIIMS), Delhi

Dr Richa Singh, a renowned fertility specialist and Medical Director of Urvara Fertility Centre in Lucknow, has shared profound insights on the emotional and medical aspects of infertility, particularly around Mother's Day. She acknowledges that while Mother's Day is a celebration of maternal love, it can also be a poignant reminder of unfulfilled dreams for those struggling with infertility. However, advancements in infertility treatments offer hope to many women, enabling them to turn their dreams of motherhood into reality.

Dr Singh emphasizes the importance of seeking timely medical advice and not letting fear hinder the journey toward motherhood. She advises women facing conception issues to consult a good fertility specialist and take proactive steps to achieve the happiness of motherhood.

At Urvara Fertility Centre, Dr Singh and her team offer a range of advanced treatments, including Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), laser-assisted hatching, and embryo glue techniques, which have significantly increased success rates. Genetic screening of embryos is also available, providing couples with the opportunity to have healthy pregnancies, especially those with a history of miscarriages or genetic abnormalities.

On Mother's Day, Dr Singh celebrates not only the joy of motherhood but also the courage and determination of those striving to become mothers. She encourages women to embrace their journey with hope and resilience, assuring them that they are not alone in their pursuit of parenthood.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, you can visit www.urvarafertilitycentre.com

2. Dr Shweta Mendiratta, MS, DNB, FICOG, CIMP, Associate Clinical Director, High Risk Pregnancy, Robotic And Laparoscopic Surgeon, Obstetrics And Gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, one of Faridabad's most trusted gynecologists, is known for her expertise in pregnancy care, laparoscopic surgery, and women's health conditions like PCOD and fibroids. With a warm, approachable manner and sharp clinical acumen, she has become a go-to doctor for women seeking compassionate, comprehensive care. From adolescence to motherhood and beyond, Dr Shweta supports women through every stage with a focus on education, empathy, and evidence-based medicine.

As a skilled laparoscopic surgeon, she brings minimally invasive solutions to complex gynecological issues, helping women heal faster and live healthier. In pregnancy care, she is especially known for guiding high-risk cases with calm precision, ensuring both mother and baby receive the best possible outcomes. Her patients often praise her for listening deeply and treating not just symptomsbut the whole person.

"Every woman deserves to feel confident and cared for during her motherhood journey," says Dr Shweta. This Mother's Day, we honor her unwavering commitment to women's wellnessand to helping mothers thrive with strength, dignity, and support.

3. Dr Riddhi Doshi, MBBS, DNB, MNAMS, FRM(India), DRM(Germany), Gynecologist & Fertility Specialist, Mumbai

Dr. Riddhi Doshi, a leading Gynecologist and Fertility Specialist in Mumbai, sheds light on how the concept of motherhood has evolved in modern India. Once centered on homemaking, today's mothers juggle professional roles and family life, a balance that is both fulfilling and challenging. With increasing stress, delayed marriages, and shifting lifestyles, infertility is on the riseaffecting 1 in 6 couples in urban India, as per ICMR. Fortunately, advancements in medical science, particularly Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) like IVF, have brought renewed hope. Dr. Doshi, through her clinic, has supported countless couples on their path to parenthood with a compassionate and science-backed approach. As India's IVF industry is projected to reach Rs45 billion by 2026, she emphasizes the need for fertility treatments to be both accessible and affordable. This Mother's Day, Dr. Doshi invites us to honor not just mothers, but the remarkable strength and perseverance that define their journey to motherhood.

4. Dr Suyesha Khanijao, IVF expert, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Fellowship in Advanced Endoscopy, Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, ICOG Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, Director - Angel's Hope Clinic A Unit of Sawan Neelu Angels Hospital, Delhi

Dr Suyesha Khanijao stands at the forefront of fertility and women's health care as a leading IVF specialist and laparoscopic surgeon. As the Director of Angel's Hope Clinic, a unit of Sawan Neelu Angels Hospital in Delhi, she combines advanced reproductive medicine with minimally invasive surgical expertise to offer holistic care to women and couples. With prestigious fellowships in Advanced Endoscopy and Reproductive Medicine, including from ICOG, Dr Suyesha is known for handling complex infertility and gynecological cases with precision, innovation, and deep empathy.

Her approach is rooted in both science and sensitivityshe understands that the path to parenthood is not only physical, but deeply emotional. Whether guiding a couple through their first IVF cycle or performing laparoscopic surgery for fibroids, endometriosis, or PCOS, she brings clarity, compassion, and confidence to each step.

"Every hopeful parent deserves expert care and emotional support," says Dr Suyesha. This Mother's Day, we recognize her dedication to turning dreams into reality and helping women reclaim their health with grace and strength.

5. Dr Shalini Jain, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

Dr Shalini Jain, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist at Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon, has dedicated over two decades to helping couples realize their dream of parenthood. Known for her compassionate approach and clinical expertise, she specializes in treating complex infertility cases with a deep understanding of both the science and emotions involved. With a strong belief that fertility care should be holistic and respectful, Dr Shalini integrates advanced reproductive technologies with personalized attention to each couple's unique journey.

She has successfully guided thousands through IVF, IUI, and other assisted reproductive techniques, always ensuring that her patients feel supported and informed. Dr Shalini's strength lies not just in delivering successful outcomes, but in offering hope when it's needed most. "Fertility treatment is not just about proceduresit's about building trust, resilience, and belief in new beginnings," she says. This Mother's Day, we celebrate Dr Shalini for her tireless commitment to making motherhood possible, and for being a pillar of strength for families navigating the often-challenging path to parenthood.

6. Dr Simrandeep Kaur, MBBS, MD(Obs gynae), Fellowship Reproductive Medicine (Gold Medalist), Director Reproductive Medicine, Infertility and IVF, GAD Advanced Ortho Gynae Clinics, Janakpuri, New Delhi. Visiting consultant Apollo Cradle Hoapital, Ferticity IVf Clinics

The journey to motherhood is one of the most beautiful and transformative phases in a woman's life. However, with the increasing pressures of modern living, we often see how stress, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of sleep can negatively affect reproductive health. As a fertility specialist, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of embracing a healthy lifestyle early on not only to enhance fertility but also to ensure a healthier pregnancy and long-term well-being for both mother and child. Simple changes such as incorporating nutrient-rich foods, staying physically active, avoiding smoking and alcohol, managing stress through yoga or mindfulness, and getting adequate rest can have a profound impact on reproductive outcomes. Fertility is not just a medical condition it's a reflection of overall health. This Mother's Day, let's celebrate not just motherhood, but also the conscious steps women take toward nurturing their bodies and minds. Every small effort in adopting a healthier lifestyle today paves the way for a stronger, happier tomorrow for both mother and baby."

7. Dr Bandana Sodhi, MD, DNB, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Gyn Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgeon) Director at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash-2, New Delhi, Former Faculty with AFMC Pune and Army Hospital (Research & Referral ) New Delhi

Dr. Bandana Sodhi, a leading Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and Director at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash-2, New Delhi, is known not just for her surgical expertise but for her compassionate approach to women's health. On this Mother's Day, she shares a heartfelt message for all women especially those dreaming of motherhood while facing health challenges. "Motherhood," she says, "is not only about giving birth; it's about love, courage, and hope." For women navigating fertility struggles or complex medical issues, she urges patience and self-belief. With decades of experience, Dr. Sodhi has seen countless stories of strength and transformation. She believes that informed care, emotional support, and trust in the journey can lead to beautiful outcomes. This Mother's Day, she honors not only mothers but also those who are waiting, healing, and hoping reminding them that their journey is worthy of recognition, and that every woman's path to motherhood is unique, powerful, and deeply valued.

8. Dr Mamta Vernekar Dighe, MD, DNB, FCPS, DGO, FNB -Fellow of National Board in Reproductive Medicine and Founder & Medical Director at Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre, Pune and Past Director, IVF Pune - Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

Motherhood isn't just a journeyit's a promise. A promise to endure the needles, consultations, and uncertainty, all for a love that's worth every tear.

Dr. Mamta Dighe, has been a guiding light in this journey for over 25 years, helping over 25,000 families. She now leads Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre, ranked the No.1 Single Super-Speciality IVF Centre in Pune for three consecutive years (National Fertility Clinic Survey).

Xenith offers a wide range of services including IUI, IVF, ICSI, fertility preservation, egg & sperm freezing, male fertility treatment, recurrent IVF failure management, and advanced diagnostics.

Some women carry motherhood in their arms. Others carry it in their hearts.This Mother's Day, we honor not just the mothers who hold their children, but also those who hold onto hope. Because motherhood is not just about a heartbeatit's about a heart that refuses to give up.

At Xenith IVF, we celebrate the strength behind every mother's journey.

9. Dr. Anjali Kumar, Advanced Gynecologic & Robotic Laparoscopic Surgeon, Founder & Chief Medical Advisor, Maitri - Woman Health - Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon

This Mother's Day, Dr. Anjali Kumarrenowned gynecologist, robotic surgeon, and Director of Gynaecology & Obstetrics at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaoninvites women to experience Maitri, a digital health platform she founded to offer real, compassionate guidance through every stage of womanhood. With over 35 years of experience and having delivered over 25,000 babies, Dr. Kumar saw the need for a trusted friend in the often overwhelming journey to motherhood. Maitri means "friend," and that's exactly what it offersreliable, science-backed support from preconception to postpartum, and beyond. From pregnancy-safe workouts and nutrition tips to mental health support and postpartum care, Maitri is a no-judgment zone where women can access free expert advice anytime. Whether you're navigating PCOS, fertility challenges, or simply want to understand your changing body, Maitri is here. This Mother's Day, Dr. Kumar celebrates every woman's journey and promises: with Maitri, you'll never walk alone.

