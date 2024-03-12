Joy Personal Care Onboards Shah Rukh Khan, as Brand Ambassador for Face Wash Category

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, proudly announces its collaboration with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for the face wash category of Joy Personal Care.

JOY Lemon Face Wash, amongst the flagship products of the company will be endorsed by Khan, alongside Sanya Malhotra, who has been the brand's ambassador for the past year. The star duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra, will be featured in the upcoming commercial of the brand that is set to be launched during the IPL 2024. Leveraging its two-year partnership as an associate sponsor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Joy Personal Care aims to maximize visibility and impact during this high-profile event.

Joy Personal Care's dedication to gender equality and inclusivity perfectly mirrors the values upheld by its brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan. Renowned for his vocal support of women's empowerment, Shah Rukh Khan has captured the hearts of women across generations. This shared ethos makes this collaboration a powerful conduit for spreading the brand's message far and wide.

Commenting about the association Sunil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) expresses, "With the face wash category accounting for approximately 2500 crore, this collaboration signifies our commitment to making a measurable impact by expanding our market share within the category. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan's influential presence in our nation will enable us to connect with audiences across the length and breadth of the country."

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer at Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), further commented, "Mr. Khan is an iconic figure renowned for his vocal advocacy for gender equality and inclusivity. He shares a synergy in his values with our brand. Furthermore, we have been associated with KKR for the past two years and this year, with Mr. Khan coming on board for our face wash category, we will be launching a high-voltage campaign featuring him. The campaign will be leveraged through both TV and digital media, ensuring maximum reach and engagement."

Commenting on the association Shah Rukh Khan said, "I am delighted to partner with Joy Personal Care as the brand ambassador of the facewash category. It's a progressive brand, with a refreshing approach that shuns unrealistic beauty ideals and prioritizes inclusivity in its thoughtfully crafted campaigns. I'm eager to embark on this exciting journey with them."

Joy has persistently been an advocate for social causes and inclusiveness, evident in their impactful campaign, "#JustEmpowerOne," which aims to raise awareness and empower survivors of acid attacks. The brand has also partnered with Gujarat Giants this year, as an associate sponsor for the Women Premier League series. Through the collaboration with the Gujarat Giants, Joy is not just endorsing a sports team but actively engaging in a cultural dialogue, challenging outdated perceptions where individuals are free to pursue their interests, whether in beauty or sports, without conforming to limiting stereotypes.

Additionally, an exciting rap music video featuring the celebrity women cricketers Mithali Raj, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, and Shabnam Shakil and penned by Shikha Makan.

(Video link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3znYiLhCTH/?igsh=d3B3ZXRoMGI1Zjk3) has also been rolled out.

These actions underscore the brand's conviction that skincare goes beyond gender, colour, body size, and shape, celebrating the distinctive beauty of every individual. Through these endeavours, Joy Personal Care is actively challenging and transforming conventional beauty norms.

