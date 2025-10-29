Joy Personal Care Rolls out New TVC for Its Iconic Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream Featuring Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, launched a refreshed campaign for its iconic Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream, featuring versatile actor Sanya Malhotra. Known for providing deep moisturisation and a healthy glow, the moisturiser has been a trusted favourite in Indian households for years. Enriched with apple and jojoba oil, it offers 48-hour moisturisation, combats dullness, and leaves skin soft, radiant, and non-sticky making it a timeless skincare essential that continues to resonate with loyal users while appealing to today's Gen Z consumers seeking both efficacy and authenticity.

Admired for her authenticity and relatability, Sanya's journey mirrors Joy Personal Care's ethos of combining trusted performance with a contemporary twist. Her cross-generational appeal makes her the ideal ambassador for a product that bridges legacy with modern relevance.

The light-hearted TVC brings a playful family scenario to life, giving a modern twist to the traditional 'bride-seeing' moment. When the prospective groom's mother quizzes Sanya about her talents in a typical middle-class home, Sanya surprises everyone by transforming the room into a vibrant influencer shoot. With her parents helping set up a tripod, LED lights, and a professional-style mobile camera, she confidently showcases Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream, sharing a quirky and engaging review. Sanya emphasizes her authentic reviews promoting only "OG products" that truly deliver results. The fun banter leaves the groom's family stunned, while Sanya confidently highlights Joy's promise.

The TVC concludes on a high-energy note with the family dancing together, as the brand message shines through: Joy Beautiful by Nature. The film will be amplified across television, YouTube, social media, and other digital platforms.

Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder and Chairman of RSH Global, said: " Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has always been more than just a product, it is a part of households that has consistently delivered on its promise of nourishment and trust. It enjoys a strong consumer demand and loyalty, which speaks volumes about its efficacy. With this new TVC, we wanted to highlight the product's timeless relevance in a fun, contemporary way while staying true to our brand's ethos. As a home grown brand we see it as our responsibility to nurture such legacy products, ensuring they remain meaningful for evolving consumer needs. This reintroduction celebrates a product that has stood the test of time, reinforcing Joy's position in the skincare category while strengthening its connection with consumers."

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of RSH Global, added, "Consumer preferences in skincare are becoming more fragmented, with younger audiences prioritizing authenticity, effectiveness, and simplicity. Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream, known for its 'deep moisturisation', has been a trusted choice for years. Bringing it back into the spotlight with Sanya Malhotra lends a fresh, contemporary perspective. Having collaborated with Sanya before, we know her relatability and authenticity resonate strongly with today's consumers, especially Gen Z, who admire her individuality and confidence. This campaign bridges our legacy with the aspirations of a new generation, reaffirming Joy as a brand that evolves while staying true to its roots."

Sanya Malhotra shared her excitement, "I'm thrilled to be a part of another exciting campaign for a brand I truly admire. Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has been a trusted part of Indian households for years. I've always loved using the product for 'deep moisturisation' it provides, and shooting this campaign was a lot of fun, the playful twist in the film gives it a fresh, lively feel."

The TVC is produced by Three Films.

TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjEnGrwLjdw

