Joyjit Sarma Is Back On The Ground With Renewed Enthusiasm For The Greater Good Of BJP In Tripura

New Delhi (India), February 13: Joyjit Sarma is an esteemed and reputed personality idolized by Sanghs. He is the District President of BJYM in North Tripura where he regularly holds public meetings. Joyjit Sarma is a leader for the youth as he believes the nation rests on the mighty shoulders of the youth. As a result, Joyjit Sarma aims to help the youth crave their own way and contribute to the betterment of the nation as a whole.

Joyjit Sarma aims to work towards being the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Zila Parishad so that he can exercise his skills for the development of the area.

Joyjit Sarma puts the vision of the party above everything and forecasts that in 2023 – the Bharatiya Janata Party will win a large number of seats and make a strong Tripura again and then the speaker from BJYM North Tripura would be him as he represents his thoughts and works for the public and youth.

As of right now, BJP and the party members have recognized Padma Pratik as the candidate but this does not deter the effort of Joyjit Sarma who is back on the ground with renewed enthusiasm and optimism – and plans to do everything that needs to be done to strengthen the grip of BJP in North Tripura.

