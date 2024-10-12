JP Infra Introduces An Advanced Innovative Customer Experience Technology

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: JP Infra, one of the fastest growing real estate developers in Mumbai, has introduced an avant-garde Sales Experience Center at North, Mira Road. This state-of-the-art facility represents a major leap in customer engagement, seamlessly blending advanced technology with the real estate sales journey to enhance interactions and provide an immersive experience.

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement

This technology harnesses the power of gaming platforms and the Unreal Engine to create an immersive environment where customers can explore properties with exceptional clarity, visualize various scenarios and configurations in vivid detail. This comprehensive and interactive experience empowers customers to make well-informed decisions, greatly enhancing their engagement and satisfaction throughout the sales journey. It transforms the customer journey into a dynamic and visually immersive adventure, sparking greater imagination and excitement.

"At JP Infra, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience through the power of technological innovation," said Mr. Shubham Jain, Managing Director at JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited. "By integrating advanced technologies into our Sales Experience Center, we empower customers to explore our offerings with unprecedented clarity. This technology allows them to gain in-depth insights, visualize their choices in vibrant detail, and make faster, more informed decisions with confidence. Our commitment to innovation not only enhances the way customers interact with our projects but also sets new benchmarks in the real estate industry for customer engagement and satisfaction."

Additionally, to elevate the experience even further, acclaimed filmmaker Mr. Karan Johar is roped in to launch JP Infra's one of the latest star-studded projects, Codename StarLife. His endorsement brings a touch of glamour and sophistication, highlighting their dedication to blending cutting-edge technology with high-profile, innovative strategies to offer unparalleled customer experiences. This approach proved highly successful, resulting in the sale of over 500 apartments at the project's launch.

Enhanced Convenience Through Automation

This platform offers a range of advanced tools designed to enhance the customer experience, including immersive virtual tours and detailed video walkthroughs. Users can personalize various settings such as day and night modes, weather conditions like rain, winter, and summer, and even the views from different floors and apartments. Additionally, customers can explore realistic renditions of amenities, giving them a lifelike feel of the project.

Additionally, customers gain an in-depth understanding of each project's lifestyle in detail, along with invaluable insights into the convenience of the location through dynamic mapping that highlights surrounding areas and key community landmarks.

Commitment to Technological Excellence

JP Infra's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is exemplified by this latest initiative. By integrating advanced technologies like immersive tools, AI, and analytics, JP Infra is enhancing its connection with tech-savvy customers and reinforcing its status as a trailblazer in the real estate industry. This technology not only establishes new benchmarks within the industry but also aligns with JP Infra's vision to implement these technologies across all experience centers, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive understanding of each project. The Sales Experience Center at North, Mira Road, exemplifies their dedication to revolutionizing the customer experience.

