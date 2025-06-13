JPrime Buildcon’s Grand Business Meet ‘Sankalp 2025’ Marks a New Chapter in Mumbai 3.0 Growth Story

New Delhi [India], June 13:JPrime Buildcon, one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the affordable housing sector, recently hosted its landmark Business Meet— #Sankalp 2025 , bringing together 200+ top channel partners and esteemed dignitaries from across Navi Mumbai. Held with grandeur and purpose, the event was a tribute to partnerships, a shared vision, and the collective momentum driving the next phase of Mumbai's development.

At the heart of the gathering was an electrifying keynote address by Mr. Dilip Auti, the globally renowned International Business Strategist and Coach. Mr. Auti's session was a true highlight—delivering powerful insights aligned with JPrime's people-first vision and empowering its growing ecosystem of MSMEs, professionals, and real estate stakeholders.

The evening's elegance was enhanced by the presence of Mrs. Jahnavi Killekar, a well-known Marathi film and television actress, who added a cultural flair to the celebration.

Adding media authority to the event were some of Maharashtra's most respected media voices:

Mr. Deepak Jage, Manager, Loksatta, The Indian Express Group

Mr. Vijay Rane, Director, Swami Samarth PR Agency

Mr. Subhash Jaiswal, Business Head, Sakal Media Group

Mr. Rahul Gadpale, Chief Editor, Sakal Media Group

Mrs. Jasmin Balan, Senior Representative, Navbharat

Mr. Steven Singh, Vice President, Navbharat

The spotlight moment came with the inspirational address by Mr. Avinash Jagadale, Managing Director of JPrime Buildcon. Sharing his vision for the future, Mr. Jagadale emphasized the transformative wave of Mumbai 3.0—a bold and strategic leap toward smarter, better-connected urban development in Maharashtra.

He highlighted how Pushpak Nagar, owing to its proximity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu, is poised to be a driving force in this new era. According to him, the region will play a vital role in reshaping infrastructure, investment, and lifestyle patterns across Navi Mumbai and beyond.

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Jagadale announced JPrime Buildcon's upcoming townships in Arivali, Giravale, and Ashte, further strengthening their commitment to building future-ready communities in high-potential growth corridors.

His address was a powerful reminder that the future belongs to visionary developments, and Pushpak Nagar is just the beginning.

‘Sankalp 2025' was not just an event—it was a milestone of unity and vision. It reinforced JPrime's commitment to nurturing a strong, empowered channel partner network while cementing its role as a key contributor to the Mumbai 3.0 infrastructure wave.

