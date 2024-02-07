JRC Wild Woods hosts 'Meet Your Neighbours' for its Future Residents

SRV Media

Sarjapur, Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 7: After the successful launch of JRC Wild Woods Phase 2 at Sarjapur, Bangalore, JRC Projects recently hosted an event to bring together all its owners at a place that will be their home soon. The company hosted the 'Meet Your Neighbours' event on 20th January 2024. It was an engaging and fun rendezvous of families, with guests of all age groups - right from children to grandparents. The purpose of the meeting was to encourage a sense of community and bonding among the future residents. What has delighted the customers is that their property was delivered in the timeframe committed, that is, in the buffer period itself.

'Meet Your Neighbours' was held in collaboration with a renowned Bangalore-based event-management team in the gorgeous and invigorating settings of JRC Wild Woods in Sarjapur. The event was a stage for the families to get introduced to one another, forge new bonds, and establish connections - before they take residence in their new homes at JRC Wild Woods, Phase 2. The guests enjoyed a day full of engaging activities like Hula Hoop, Skee Ball, Trampoline, Archery, and lots of other activities. They were also treated to a delectable lunch and high tea, that were relished by the serene lakeside in the company of soulful music.

"'Meet Your Neighbours' was not just an event, it was a unique experience that allowed our customers to establish connections in their future community. We believe that creating a sense of belonging is integral to the JRC Wild Woods lifestyle. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to building not just homes, but vibrant communities too," said Chandrakanth Reddy, Sales Director, JRC Projects.

Nestled in the center of a 12-acre expanse, JRC Wild Woods is thoughtfully designed, standing as a unique residential retreat as "Bengaluru's first Tree-Trove Lakefront Apartments", offered in 2 and 3 BHK variants with captivating views of a 67-acre lake in Rayasandra, just a swift 10-minute drive from the WIPRO Corp office, Sarjapur Road. The property has an expansive 4.5-acre green zone, with residences spanning from 1400 sqft to 2600 sqft, and an artistically designed 32,000 sqft Clubhouse with a scenic lake view. It has a host of amenities such as a Bird Watching Zone, a Treeful Courtyard with a pond, an Indoor Badminton Court, a Swimming Pool, and Tree-hugging Balconies. Located strategically between the Bellandur-Marathahalli and Electronic City IT clusters, JRC Wild Woods is a prime living experience with top-notch specifications.

What has been comforting to the owners is the fact JRC Wild Woods is home to mature tropical trees that envelop three sides of the property, while a pristine lake graces the fourth. The architecture maximizes views of lush tropical greenery from every level, creating a series of homes that encircle and enhance tree clusters, complemented by inviting courtyards and charming streets. Surrounded by trees that have stood for more than 50 years, JRC Wild Woods is a refreshing oasis in the bustling Silicon Triangle of Bangalore. Conveniently located near major IT hubs like Sarjapur Road, Outer Ring Road, Electronic City, and Whitefield, this residential haven combines modern living with the tranquility of nature.

"You don't feel like you're boxed in. The design is very organic, with cuts and angles. It doesn't feel like you're living in a boxed structure... you're not living in a matchbox.", said Gaurav Pandit, a home-owner.

JRC Wild Woods, yet another offering from JRC Projects, continues to set new standards in redefining the living experience by not only delivering exceptional homes but also staying committed to building strong and connected communities.

For more information, please visit - https://www.jrcprojects.com/wildwoods/

