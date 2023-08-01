JSL Presents India Stainless Steel Expo 2023 Organized by ISSDA & Infinity Expo

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 1: The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) and Infinity Expo are proud to present the India Stainless Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023, under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel. The prestigious event will take place on 3rd August 2023 at the Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

Key Highlights:

- The Minister of Steel & Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, will grace the event as the Chief Guest during the inauguration ceremony.

- The India Stainless Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023 will span three days, from 3rd to 5th August, and feature a two-day conference covering the entire Stainless Steel Value Chain.

- Distinguished speakers from the industry, government, and research sectors will discuss topics such as Atmanirbhar initiatives, untapped opportunities, sector strengthening, growth, R&D, and innovations.

Expo Details:

Event Name: India Stainless Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023

Expo Days & Dates: Thursday to Saturday, August 03 - 05, 2023

Timings: 9:00 AM onwards

Venue: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida

Event Agenda:

The inauguration ceremony on 3rd August will be followed by enlightening round table sessions featuring key industry leaders from around the world. These sessions will delve into various aspects of the stainless-steel industry, discussing emerging opportunities, sustainable infrastructure, energy security, and much more.

Prominent Speaker Lineup:

The event will witness renowned speakers addressing crucial subjects throughout the conference:

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Steel & Civil Aviation

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Railway Board

Amarendu Prakash, CMD, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)

Ruchika Chaudhry Govil, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India

Abhyuday Jindal, CMD, Jindal Stainless Limited

Markus Moll, Managing Director, SMR GmbH

Tim Collins, SecretaryGeneral, World Stainless

Rajamani Krishnamurti, President, ISSDA

Join Us at India Stainless Steel Expo 2023

ISSDA and Infinity Expo invite all professionals, industry experts, and stakeholders to participate in the India Stainless Steel Expo 2023 and contribute to meaningful discussions, networking, and exploring new opportunities in the stainlesssteel industry.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) is the apex association of leading stainlesssteel producers in India. Established in 1989, ISSDA strives to promote stainless steel applications in the country and plays a significant role in increasing awareness about its numerous advantages.

Infinity Expo is a renowned event management company dedicated to organizing highquality conferences, exhibitions, and expos across various industries. Infinity Expo aims to facilitate meaningful interactions and knowledge exchange within the business community.

