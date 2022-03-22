JSR Production House creates buzz with their most awaited project 'Mussoriie Boyz' and here is all you need to know

JSR Production House along with its sister company VHS Media LLP, based in Devbhoomi- Uttarakhand, is excited to announce their next big project 'Mussoriie Boyz'. Currently, the shoot is going on amidst the lush green surroundings of Mussoorie and Dehradun.

Talking about the project, the producer of Mussoriie Boyz said, "I feel that the story is very interesting as it beautifully depicts the bond of friendship, with a tint of humour and comedy". He further added "JSR Production House has always strived to promote cinema and give way to budding talent. With our previous movie '72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died', we tried to bring forward the courageous story of our heroic martyr Jaswant Singh Rawat. His character was beautifully portrayed on-screen by Avinash Dhyani. This year we will release our upcoming movie 'Mussoriie Boyz' in the second half of 2022. The story has a very interesting plot as at different intervals audience will witness the humour element which will keep the viewers glued to their seats. The roles played by the characters are relatable which would enable them to connect with the audience not just from Uttarakhand but also across India. The story is engaging as it is about friendship, love, and exploration."

The film features brilliant actor/fitness influencer who is playing the role of Vicky. He started his career with 72 Hours, which was greatly appreciated by the audience. In 'Mussoriie Boyz' you will witness a different aspect of him as an actor. In an interview with our team, the young actor said " I'm honoured to be a part of this movie. For me, friendship is an important aspect of life and I'm glad, I got the opportunity to play the role of Vickey on screen. I hope I'll do justice with my role.

The fascinating story has been directed by Hriday V Shetty who has previously worked on several critically acclaimed films like Godfather, Plan, and many more. He carries forward the legacy of his father Muddu Shetty, one of the recognized names in the entertainment industry. Hirday V Shetty is debuting as an actor for the first time with Mussoriie Boyz. Farooque Khan, an influential name in photography is also a part of this movie as the Director Of Photography.

Other Actors include- Rahul Singh featuring as Sodi, Prashil Rawat as Vickey, Parth Akerkar from Ashiqui 2, as Karan, Vijay Krishna as Chaudhary, Amika Shail (a talent who has been a part of TV shows like Naagin and Baal Veer) as Ria, and Naina Singh (Kumkum Bhagya and Splitsvilla fame) as Mandira. The supporting actors include Paul as a Gujjar friend, Vishal Om Prakash as inspector Yadav and Ankit as a local friend.

The story revolves around four friends who come from different backgrounds but are strongly bonded with each other, since school days. The four friends Vicky (a Superstar) Chaudhary (our typical Gujjar Bhai), Sodhi (the Punjabi Power Peg), and Panda (that funny, chubby friend), plan a trip to Mussoorie, the place of their childhood memories.

The trip, however, becomes more than just a nostalgic, scenic, and relaxing throwback with some unusual turn of events, making their trip unforgettable and exciting just like the friendship, that lashes these four boys together.

Prashil Rawat and Naina Singh will be seen performing on a music track that will portray the fusion of Garhwali and Hindi for the first time. The songs are being shot at the most scenic locations of Mussoorie and they will be shortly available on YouTube, Spotify, Saavn, Gaana, and other leading online music platforms.

The film promises to be a treat for all cinema aficionados, thanks to an ensemble cast of brilliant performers and other crew members.

Further, JSR Production house along with its sister companies, TVZ Creative Media LLP, and VHS Media LLP are planning to release their other big projects. They will host a singing reality show this year, which will open a plethora of opportunities for the talented youth of Uttarakhand. Other significant works include Netra and Fugitive which has some big actors like Sanjay Mishra, Pradeep Rawat, Zareena Wahaab.

