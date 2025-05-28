JSW Holdings clocks 71 pc drop in Q4 net profit

Mumbai, May 28 JSW Holdings Limited, the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Wednesday reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline of nearly 71 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.72 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 -- compared to Rs 33.29 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal (Q4 FY24).

Total expenses in the quarter also rose to Rs 3.86 crore, marking a 13.19 per cent increase from Rs 3.41 crore in Q4FY24, according to its stock exchange filing.

A major contributor to this was the employee benefits expense, which surged by nearly 39 per cent to Rs 3.03 crore, compared to Rs 2.18 crore a year ago period.

This decline in profit came despite an increase in revenue from operations. The company's revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 29.46 crore, up around 9.19 per cent from Rs 26.98 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The company earns its revenue from dividends, interest on loans it gives, and fees it charges for pledging shares.

Following the quarterly earnings announcement, shares of JSW Holdings closed at Rs 23,745 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up by Rs 255 or 1.09 per cent.

JSW Holdings Limited operates as a core investment company and a registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the JSW Group.

It primarily focuses on investing in group companies and providing financial support through share pledges and loans.

The company has exposure to a wide range of sectors, including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital, and sports.

The JSW Group and, in turn, JSW Holdings, operates across India, the United States, Europe and Africa.

The group has a diverse presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, B2B e-commerce, venture capital, defence, green mobility and sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor