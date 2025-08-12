JSW MG Motor India Kicks off 'EV Sahi Hai' Awareness Campaign

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12: JSW MG Motor India has officially kicked off its distinctive EV awareness campaign, 'EV Sahi Hai', which is designed to dispel myths and instill confidence around electric mobility. The campaign is structured into two parts. The first is 'consumer-led', featuring a series of 10 films that will be promoted digitally and on television. These films showcase real customers narrating their authentic EV experiences and reaffirming their decision to switch to EVs. Each testimonial concludes with the powerful message, 'EV Sahi Hai'.

The teaser and customer testimonial films can be found here: EV Sahi Hai

The second phase of the campaign is celebrity-led, where creative storytelling takes centre stage. Leveraging the popularity of Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, this phase aims to creatively and effectively communicate the benefits of owning an EV in India. JSW MG Motor India will be introducing this phase by the end of August 2025. Drawing inspiration from the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) successful 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign, which significantly boosted mutual fund investments across the country, 'EV Sahi Hai' envisions accelerating EV adoption nationwide.

In addition, the carmaker is launching a brand-new website - www.evsahihai.com, is accessible to customers starting August 9th, 2025. This website will feature a wide range of information on EVs, aimed at educating and raising awareness among consumers, especially those new to EVs.

Commenting on the occasion, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, "JSW MG Motor India is among the first movers into the EV segment and has been at the forefront of creating a conducive ecosystem through innovative disruptions. Since then, we have traversed a long journey and now intend to proactively communicate the positive stories of EV ownership in India through the unique 'EV Sahi Hai' campaign. This campaign highlights how the EV revolution boosted savings, reduced environmental impact, enhanced affordability, and delivered a superior driving experience. We are confident that this campaign will be a catalyst for expanding EV volumes and accelerating widespread adoption."

Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X, said: "While most people agree that EV is the future, there are many misconceptions that stop them from buying one. The need of the hour is to remove these perception barriers so that more and more people can switch to EVs.

We believe there can be no stronger voice than that of real, satisfied customers to give a persuasive push to the fence-sitters. So, we decided to create a campaign that brings together unique experiences of EV owners from across India. We hope their stories will connect strongly with the viewers, and reassure them about EV being the right choice."

The carmaker's focus on leading the NEV segment remains unwavering, with plans to introduce various clean mobility solutions in due course. Currently, JSW MG Motor India commands 35% market share in the EV segment, backed by a strong and diverse product portfolio. MG EVs are known for their reliable range and are widely appreciated in the Indian market for their performance and overall value proposition. Collectively, MG EVs have covered approximately 1,464 million kilometers, resulting in an estimated 233,704 tons of CO2 emissions avoided.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor