JSW MG Motor India Launches the Windsor Inspire Edition: Honouring Shri Nitin Gadkari's Vision for a Sustainable EV Future

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 10: JSW MG Motor India today announced the launch of the Windsor Inspire Edition a limited edition of India's best-selling EV created to celebrate one year of Windsor's remarkable journey in the country. The Inspire Edition draws from the deep love and trust the Windsor has earned from customers, having crossed the milestone of 40,000 units in less than a year. With only 300 units to be produced, the Inspire Edition stands as both a tribute to Windsor's success and a symbol of the spirit of inspiration that continues to propel India's electric mobility movement.

Unveiled by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in Delhi, the edition celebrates both Windsor's success and India's accelerating EV journey. A strong advocate for sustainable transportation, Shri Gadkari has been at the forefront of shaping India's electric mobility roadmap. His commitment to positioning the country as a global leader in EV adoption has inspired both automakers and citizens. This shared vision has encouraged JSW MG Motor India to further its commitment to delivering advanced and futuristic NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) to the market.

Supporting the initiative, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, shared, "I have always believed that clean mobility is not only essential for our environment, but also an opportunity for India to lead the world in sustainable innovation. It is heartening to see brands like JSW MG Motor India embrace this vision with such commitment. The Windsor Inspire Edition is a symbol of how inspiration can translate into action and how every step forward in EV adoption brings us closer to a greener tomorrow."

Celebrating the milestone, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "At JSW MG Motor India, we are constantly thinking ahead creating symbols of aspiration and progress. The Windsor Inspire Edition is a tribute to the incredible journey our customers and India's EV movement have embarked on with us. Having crossed over 40,000 units in just one year, the love and trust for the Windsor have been the driving force behind this edition. Every line and every detail reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, design excellence, and a sustainable future. The Inspire Edition is not just a collector's car it is a bold statement of ambition, progress, and the limitless possibilities of green mobility in India."

Exterior & Interior

The Windsor Inspire Edition carries a striking dual-tone Pearl White with Starry Black theme. All Black alloy wheels with rose gold claddings, paired with black ORVMs, lend a confident stance, while the bespoke Inspire badging reinforces its exclusivity. The interior continues this expression of distinction with the Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, embroidered Inspire insignia on the headrests, and gold highlights across the cabin. A blacked-out center console armrest further sharpens the premium ambience, making the Inspire Edition as indulgent inside as it is striking outside.

Accessories & Personalisation

The Inspire Edition comes with a specially designed accessory pack, featuring Rose Gold styling cues across the front grille element, body side moldings, and bumper corner protectors. Themed 3D mats, Inspire cushions, rear window sunshades, and a premium leather key cover bring thoughtful detail to everyday use. The Drive Mate Pro+ kit adds intelligent convenience to the experience. For those seeking an even more expressive identity, optional accessories such as a Skylight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates will also be available at JSW MG Motor India dealerships, giving customers the freedom to personalize their Inspire Edition further.

A Year of Success, A Future of Inspiration

The Inspire Edition is a symbol of Windsor's forward journey, rooted in luxury, sustainability, and innovation. Over the past year, the Windsor EV has won the trust of car buyers nationwide by combining aspirational design with practical advantages, earning the title of India's best-selling EV. Its Infinity View glass roof, segment-leading legroom, and 135 degree reclining rear seats deliver unmatched comfort, while a spacious, tech-focused cabin ensures every journey feels elevated. The light and responsive steering make it a delight for city driving, and the innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model lowers entry costs, making premium EV ownership more accessible.

With the Inspire Edition (38 kWh), Windsor also introduces new i-SMART features that enhance convenience and lifestyle integration. The 'Watch Wellness' app (powered by Brilliant Wellness), available via the Jio Store, allows users to access a curated library of wellness videos directly on the head unit perfect for moments when the vehicle is stationary. Additionally, customers can now experience seamless aftersales support with 'Book My Service' through Jio VR, enabling car service appointments to be scheduled effortlessly from the head unit itself.

These differentiators set the Windsor apart and drove overwhelming demand, with over 15,000 bookings on day one and the model going on to become the country's best-selling EV since launch. The Inspire Edition celebrates this extraordinary success, embodying its very name, to inspire. With this milestone, JSW MG Motor India continues to stay ahead, delivering future-forward products that blend luxury, progressive technology, and sustainable mobility for its customers across the nation.

The Windsor Inspire Edition will be available exclusively through JSW MG Motor India dealerships across the country. Bookings open at www.mgmotor.co.in or via the Elite Hub at 1800 570 0000.

*Battery Rental

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor