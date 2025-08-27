JSW MG Motor India Ushers In a New Era of Sports Cars in the Country

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: JSW MG Motor India's new-age luxury channel, MG SELECT, today welcomed a fresh cohort of sports car enthusiasts and luxury automotive buyers, as eight units of the MG Cyberster were handed over at the MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre in Bengaluru Central. The keys to the world's fastest MG were handed over by Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, officially making the customers part of a pioneering chapter in India's sports car history.

The newly-opened Bengaluru Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre showcases both the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine.

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "We have entered the luxury segment with MG SELECT, focusing on delivering distinct experiences and truly iconic products. At the heart of this vision is the MG Cyberster: a breath-taking electric roadster inspired by the legendary MGB, reimagined for the tech-savvy, performance-driven generation. The Cyberster is a statement of speed, style, and sophistication. Today, we celebrate a milestone as we deliver eight MG Cybersters to passionate luxury sports car enthusiasts in Bengaluru - a proud moment that marks the beginning of an exhilarating journey ahead."

Sanjay Shroff, Director, MG SELECT Aionic Automobiles, Bangaluru, said, "At MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Bengaluru, we are proud to be shaping the future of luxury automotive retail. Our Experience Centre, inspired by the elegance of an art gallery, offers a curated space where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in MG's cutting-edge innovationsseamlessly blending heritage, technology, sustainability, and design. We are delighted to have Parth Jindal being present here to personally handover the MG Cyberster vehicles to our valued customers."

Gurjit Singh, Director, MG SELECT Aionic Automobiles, Bangaluru, said, "Bengaluru has long been a vibrant hub for sports car aficionados, and we're thrilled to bring globally acclaimed MG SELECT products to this passionate community. More than just a showroom, MG SELECT is a destination for those who seek a new-age brand experienceone that celebrates performance, creativity, and connection."

The MG Cyberster, the world's fastest MG, is rewriting the rules of electric mobility with breathtaking style and power. Engineered with a dual-motor setup that unleashes 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, this all-electric roadster rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 secondsdelivering pure adrenaline with zero emissions.

Crafted as a bold two-seater convertible, the Cyberster fuses iconic design cueslike dramatic scissor doors and signature LED lightingwith cutting-edge technology and a spacious, futuristic cabin. Powered by a 77 kWh battery, it offers a claimed range of 580 km*, setting a new benchmark for electric performance and long-distance capability.

With the Cyberster, MG isn't just building a car - it's creating a movement that celebrates innovation, sustainability, and the thrill of driving.

MG SELECT: Drawing inspiration from the design of an art gallery, MG SELECT Experience Centres feature spacious, pristine white interiors that create a calm and flowing atmosphere. Each showroom champions a less is more philosophy, highlighting the car as a striking centrepiece. At the Lavelle Road Experience Centre, enthusiasts are invited to explore MG's latest innovations in a setting that beautifully blends heritage, advanced technology, and artistic design. This centre is part of MG SELECT's well-established network of 14 Experience Centres across 13 major cities in India to offer iconic product line blended, with new age luxury, innovation and sustainability.

