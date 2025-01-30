JSW One TMT launches new campaign: "100% certified nahi toh TMT nahi"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: JSW One TMT, a trusted player in high-quality steel bars, has launched its latest brand campaign, "100% certified nahi toh TMT nahi." The campaign highlights the importance of quality and certification in construction materials and underlines JSW One TMT's commitment to delivering 100% BIS-certified TMT bars to address the industry's need for reliability and trust.

The campaign connects with the universal appeal of cricket, a sport integral to India's culture. Set in a construction material store, the narrative shows a contractor insisting on using only "100% BIS-certified TMT bars." The video uses humour and relatability to convey a clear message, reinforcing that trust and certification are non-negotiable in cricket and construction.

True to the spirit of the campaign's narrative, the launch was crafted to break the mould and redefine conventions. JSW One TMT chose to disrupt the usual playbook by empowering its true brand ambassadorsits employeesto spearhead the campaign launch. Through its social media handles, JSW One TMT orchestrated an organic ripple effect, creating a dynamic and multiplied field of engagement across platforms.

The pre-launch phase elevated the anticipation further with strategically crafted, high-energy banter between JSW One's in-house powerhousesJSW One MSME, JSW One Homes, and JSW One TMT. This brand interplay generated intrigue and amplified excitement, setting the stage for an impactful and memorable campaign debut.

Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms, commented, "The campaign, '100% certified nahi toh TMT nahi,' captures the essence of what JSW One TMT stands foruncompromising quality and trust. Through this campaign, we aim to address a critical gap in the market by highlighting the importance of certification in construction materials while resonating with our audience through India's love for cricket. This initiative reinforces our commitment to setting a benchmark for reliability and durability in the construction industry."

Developed with Little Odd Marketers, the '100% certified nahi toh TMT nahi' campaign film engages audiences with a compelling narrative emphasising the importance of using certified TMT bars in construction.

Visit our website, www.jswonetmt.com, and follow JSW One TMT on @jswonetmt for more information and to watch the 100% BIS-certified film.

About JSW One Platforms: JSW One Platforms, part of the $24 billion JSW Group, is a B2B e-commerce platform offering integrated solutions in materials supply, financing, and turnkey construction to support India's manufacturing and construction sectors. JSW One operates the jswonemsme.com marketplace, JSW One Finance Limited, an NBFC focused on supply chain finance and business loans and jswonehomes.com, a turnkey home construction business.

