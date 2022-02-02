Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit rises 7.5 per cent

Jubilant Foodworks Limited, which runs Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts outlets in India, on Wednesday reported Rs 133.20 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, which is 7.5 per cent higher when compared with Rs 123.92 crore profit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company posted revenue from operations of Rs 1,193.5 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, posting a growth of 12.9 per cent year-on-year.

"The growth was driven by an improved recovery in the dine-in channel, well supported by a continued strong momentum in delivery channel," Jubilant Foodworks said in a statement.

"The quarter also saw record new store openings with a landmark 75 new Domino's stores being opened. This is the highest ever number of new store openings by any franchisee in any quarter in any market," it said.

The Company forayed into 17 new cities during the quarter under review.

"We have delivered a strong, all-round Q3 FY22 performance, along with a record expansion of the Domino's store network. The Company continues to create benchmarks, surpass key milestones and we remain excited with the growth opportunity that lies ahead. We are also making disciplined strategic investments that will help us drive growth, strengthen capabilities and continue creating value for all our stakeholders," Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited, said in a joint statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

