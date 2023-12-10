Jubilant Industries Ltd CEO Manu Ahuja passes away

Manu Ahuja, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), passed away on December 9, said the company in an exchange filing."Mr. Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to JACPL and all the directors and employees of the company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family," said the company in an exchange filing. The filing further said that directors and the management, place on record appreciation for the valuable contributions made by him during his tenure as whole-time director and CEO of JACPL.

Before his current role, he spent over seven years as President of South Asia at ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific, overseeing 18 countries. Beginning his career with Coats Viyella in 1991, he held leadership positions at Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.JACPL product portfolio that includes consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes, wood preservatives, food polymers, synthetic latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. It also makes agri products like crop nutrition, crop growth and industrial chemicals. JACPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited.