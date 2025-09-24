JuiceBro Launches New Activewear Collection

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: JuiceBro presents its latest collection of 50+ activewear styles, designed to bring real energy to both gym sessions and everyday life. Inspired by genuine workouts and daily motivation, the range includes T-shirts, sleeveless tanks, sweatshirts, and cycling-friendly fits, crafted for comfort, durability, and style at fair prices.

Designed from Real Feedback

"Our goal was simplecreate affordable, easy-care clothes that look good anywhere," said founder Manoj Jain. "We listened to gym goers, cyclists, students, and professionals who wanted t-shirts that don't fade, stretch, or wear out after one wash."

What Sets JuiceBro Apart

* Inclusive Styles: 50+ versatile designs for fitness lovers and loungers alike.

* Built to Last: Bio-washed fabrics with fade-resistant prints.

* Simple & Bold: Solid colors and witty slogans.

* Fairly Priced: Accessible without compromising quality.

Where to Buy:

Available now at juicebro.in and select retailers across India.

About JuiceBro

JuiceBro is an Indian-origin activewear and lifestyle brand built on the belief that fitness and self-expression should be accessible to everyone, not just elite athletes or premium buyers. Manoj Jain founded the brand based on genuine conversations he had with people at gyms, cycling tracks, and everyday hangout spots. The conclusion was straightforward: the majority of people want clothing that fits within their budget, feels comfortable, looks good, and endures through daily use. At its core, JuiceBro celebrates movement in all forms, whether it's powerlifting at 5 AM, cycling through city streets, running after a bus, or just stretching out on a lazy weekend. The brand positions itself as an everyday companion, bridging the gap between sportswear, casual wear and lifestyle fashion.

Manoj Jain, Founder, Email -shopjuicebro@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor