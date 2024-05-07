Jumboking Celebrates Coca-Cola's 138th Birthday with Special Offer Across 170 Stores

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Jumboking, western India's largest chain of homegrown QSRs, has announced a unique collaboration with Coca-Cola to celebrate the beverage giant's 138th birthday on 8th May. To mark this milestone, Jumboking has rolled out a special promotion, offering a Jumboking meal along with a complimentary Coca-Cola at its 170 stores across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Talking about the celebration, Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Jumboking, said, "Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with joy and celebration. We're thrilled to celebrate their 138th birthday in a way that brings happiness to our customers. This collaboration not only signifies our mutual commitment to customer satisfaction but also our admiration for Coca-Cola's legacy."

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola India, reciprocated the sentiment, saying, "This unique gesture from Jumboking is deeply appreciated. It's heartening to see our journey being celebrated in such a unique way. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to delight customers."

Jumboking invites everyone to join in the celebration and enjoy the special offer at their nearest outlet. Here's to the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola and the deliciousness of Jumboking burgers, a combination that continues to bring joy to millions!

Jumboking Foods Pvt Ltd runs India's largest chain of vegetarian burgers. It is an asset light company that is 100 per cent franchised. It is India's third-largest burger chain overall (after McDonalds and Burger King) with 175+ stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The investment in March 2024 by Ashish Kacholia put a spotlight on this 'vocal for local' company known for its disciplined, frills-free execution. Jumboking has grown largely by word of mouth and has seen 7 x growths since its repositioning to burgers in 2017, despite two years of COVID where all retail had to go into hibernation. Jumboking is committed to building a world class franchise system that prioritizes 'franchise success first!'

It leverages technology to propel its massive loyalty program called 'JK Burger Rewards', which has the highest redemption rate in the QSR industry, as well as internal control systems. It has delivery tie-ups with Swiggy and Zomato to service out-of-store orders and also runs the JK University to train staff to fuel its expansion program.

Learn more at www.jumboking.co.in and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee and organic green tea based beverage - Honest Tea amongst its range of coffee and Tea. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

