Jupiter Bets on RuPay Credit Card, Partners with CSB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Jupiter, one of India's leading money apps, has launched their most rewarding RuPay Credit Card in partnership with CSB Bank.

The launch of the Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card marks a major milestone in Jupiter's mission to build the most rewarding, intuitive, and user-centric payments ecosystem in the country.

The card is designed to seamlessly integrate UPI and traditional card transactions, offering users a best-of-both-worlds experience with more than ₹50,000 in rewards every year and financial insights on their personal finances.

"Edge+ is not just another credit card. It's the natural extension of Jupiter's philosophy: simple, powerful, and rewarding money experiences. This card will anchor deeper engagement and unlock the life of consumers who deserve the most rewarding credit card in their wallet. " said Jitendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Jupiter Money.

Available exclusively on the Jupiter app, the card is aimed at digital native and rewards savvy consumers, helping them supercharge their spends with unmatched rewards on UPI and credit card transactions.

"We saw an opportunity to create India's leading rewards program while leveraging the power of UPI one that goes beyond gimmicks and gives users value on the brands they actually love and use, like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, MakeMyTrip, and more. By combining this with Jupiter's intelligence and user-first design, we've reimagined the credit card experience from the ground up," said Rohit K Pandey, President, Jupiter Money.

Cardholders can enjoy benefits across everyday categories including 10% cashback on popular shopping platforms like Amazon, Myntra, and Nykaa, and 5% cashback on travel bookings made via leading portals such as MakeMyTrip and Yatra. A flat 1% cashback applies to most other eligible spends, both online and offline.

The credit card comes with no annual fee and offers more than ₹50,000 in yearly benefits. Rewards can be redeemed via the widest variety of options including cash, statement credit, bill payments, and Digital Gold. A seamless integration with Jupiter's smart spend tracking makes sure it's designed to turn everyday purchases into extraordinary perks.

Founded in 2019, Jupiter offers a range of financial services, including debit cards, SIPs, mutual funds, personalised savings options, expense management, and UPI payments.

