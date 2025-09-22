JUST IN TIME raises Rs 80 Crore in growth capital led by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, to expand Pan-India omnichannel watch business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : JUST IN TIME, House of International Watch Brands, India's Leading Omnichannel Watch Retailer, has raised INR 80 crore (USD 800 million) in Growth Capital from seasoned investors Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and associates.

According to a company release, the capital underscores confidence in the company's leadership in the premium watch segment, as well as its robust pan-India omnichannel model. Pareto Capital served as the exclusive investment banker for the transaction, facilitating a partnership that reflects JUST IN TIME's vision for sustainable expansion and Ashish Kacholia's collaborative approach to nurturing high-potential consumer brands.

With 80 plus boutiques across 18 plus cities and a curated portfolio of 55 plus international and private-label brands, JUST IN TIME has become a trusted destination for watch enthusiasts in India. Along with its strong network of Multi-Brand Outlets, the company also operates Exclusive Brand Outlets for leading global brands.

According to the company release, through dedicated brand-authorized service centres across its boutiques, the brand reinforces its commitment to trusted after-sales care and lasting customer relationships. The fresh capital will drive the company's expansion across the country, strengthen its omnichannel presence to serve Indian consumers seamlessly, and enhance its ability to deliver the best-in-class retail experiences. It also aims to onboard new global watch brands while ensuring customers enjoy a truly unbiased and transparent shopping journey.

"For over two decades, JUST IN TIME has grown as a family-driven business built on trust and passion. This growth capital from Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi marks an important new chapter for us. With their support, we are set to scale our presence, strengthen our digital ecosystem, and redefine the watch retail experience in India," said Rajesh Chheda, Founder & Managing Director, JUST IN TIME.

"With this growth capital, we aim to expand our reach across India and strengthen our omnichannel presence. Our vision is to make global watch brands more accessible while creating a premium, transparent, and inspiring journey that ensures every customer feels part of the JUST IN TIME family," said Ronak Bharat Shah, CEO, JUST IN TIME. This partnership allows us to bring the world of watchmaking closer to India while ensuring every interaction reflects the values of craftsmanship, elegance, and care," added Rashi Chheda Shah, Director, JUST IN TIME.

"India's premium watch retail industry is witnessing exponential growth. JUST IN TIME has the right leadership, strong brand partnerships, and a proven omni-channel strategy to capture this opportunity. We are delighted to be their growth partner in this exciting journey," said Ashish Kacholia.

"JUST IN TIME is shaping modern watch-making culture in India by making global watch brands more accessible and aspirational. Their family-led norms, combined with a forward-looking strategy, make them a truly unique retailer. We are thrilled to partner with them on this journey," said Lashit Sanghvi.

