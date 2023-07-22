JustJob Launches “Post Your Jobs” Campaign, Offering Employers Access to a Diverse Database of 25 Lakhs Candidates Across Geographies

JustJob Launches ‘Post Your Jobs’ Campaign

New Delhi (India), July 22: JustJob, the leading digital job platform developed by Vision India Services Pvt Ltd, is excited to announce the launch of its new campaign, “Post Your Jobs.” This campaign is designed to assist employers in their search for talented ITI and Diploma candidates and is built upon JustJob’s tried and tested simplified hiring platform, which hundreds of employers have trusted.

With JustJob’s vast database of 25 lakhs candidates from various geographies, the “Post Your Jobs” campaign provides employers with unparalleled access to a diverse talent pool. This extensive database ensures that employers can find the right candidates for their ITI and Diploma roles, regardless of their location.

“Our ‘Post Your Jobs’ campaign is a game-changer for employers seeking ITI and Diploma candidates,” says Vivek Kumar, CEO of Vision India Services Pvt Ltd. “JustJob has already been trusted by hundreds of employers as a simplified hiring platform. With this campaign, we are taking it a step further by offering employers access to our massive database of 25 lakhs candidates spread across different geographies. This allows employers to tap into a diverse talent pool and find the perfect fit for their job vacancies.”

The “Post Your Jobs” campaign is built upon JustJob’s proven track record of providing a simplified hiring process. Employers can easily create an account, navigate to the job posting section, and input their specific requirements for ITI and Diploma roles. JustJob’s user-friendly interface ensures a seamless experience, enabling employers to save time and effort in their hiring efforts.

By leveraging JustJob’s tried and tested platform, employers can rely on a streamlined recruitment process that numerous organizations have successfully utilized. This proven track record underscores the trust that employers have placed in JustJob as their go-to hiring platform for ITI and Diploma candidates.

With the “Post Your Jobs” campaign, JustJob aims to revolutionize the way employers find and connect with qualified talent. Employers can rest assured that they are utilizing a reliable platform that countless organizations have validated in their pursuit of finding the right candidates for their ITI and Diploma roles.

To learn more about JustJob’s “Post Your Jobs” campaign and start accessing the diverse talent database, please visit https://www.justjob.co.in/postjob/posting-jobs

JustJob is the leading digital job platform developed by Vision India Services Pvt Ltd. It connects job seekers with rewarding employment opportunities across various industries. JustJob’s innovative features and user-friendly interface have made it the preferred platform for hundreds of employers seeking qualified candidates.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor