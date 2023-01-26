JustMyRoots.com, India's First Intercity Food Delivery App Releases A List of Top 100 Dishes India Loves

India is a land of diverse and flavorsome cuisines. The myriad of regions, cultures and traditions native to India has given rise to a multitude of dishes which makes one curious about what are the leading dishes that people all over India love to have? The answer- JustMyRoots.com's list featuring Hero Dishes from the Heirloom Brands of our country.

A list of 3500 unique dishes sold on JustMyRoots.com was not only identified but also studied in detail. It was found that the top three dishes that people are besotted with this December were Amritsar's Makki ki Roti paired with Sarson ka Saag made by Kesar Da Dhaba, Kolkata's Arsalan Biryani and last but not least Bangalore's Mysore Pak by Sri Krishna Sweets.

When analysed, these 100 dishes reflected that Kolkata is indeed the city of Joy! 26 dishes to appear on this list are home to iconic restaurants from the city. They vary from finger-licking biryanis to delectable sweets and dry cakes. While Amritsari specialities include mutton chaap, kulchas, malai lassi and Karachi halwa, Mumbai is all about savoury namkeens and flavorful mutton and chicken dishes. Delhi delights which can be indulged in, include the classic chole bhature, churma kachori and butter chicken. Lastly, toothsome treats from Chennai include banana chips, mini pepper thattai and biryani.

Samiran Sengupta, CEO & Founder, JustMyRoots.com says, "Our team right from the riders, the supply chain network to restaurant partners, have worked to ensure delightful customer experiences which has deepened confidence in the brands. Compiling this list of 100 dishes that India bought, gives us the opportunity to celebrate and applaud the incredible restaurants and their fine culinary expertise."

JustMyRoots.com delivers the essence of culture, all packed in delicious food from all parts of India. They are the pioneers to make intercity-cooked and perishable food delivery a reality at affordable pricing. Their state-of-the-art technology and expert knowledge in Perishable Food Logistics and Intercity Food Delivery has revolutionized the Food Industry.

