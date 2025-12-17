JVK Motors Showroom Inaugurated at Vyttila, Marking Al Namal Group’s Entry into the Indian Market

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 16:The grand opening of the JVK Motors showroom at Vyttila, Kochi, was held successfully on December 16, marking the official entry of the Bahrain-based Al Namal Group into the Indian market. The initiative to launch JVK Motors in India was led by Dr Varghese Kurian, Chairman of the Al Namal Group, one of the largest business groups in Bahrain.

The showroom was inaugurated by Sri P. Rajeev, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala, in the presence of Dr Varghese Kurian and noted cine artist Baiju Santhosh Kumar. Several dignitaries, industry representatives, and well-wishers attended the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Varghese Kurian highlighted the group's vision to bring innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to India. He noted that the launch of JVK Motors represents a major milestone for the Al Namal Group and reflects its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

The newly inaugurated showroom, located at 49/205B, Underpass, Vyttila, Kochi, Ernakulam – 682019, showcases a range of modern electric vehicles to promote eco-friendly transportation.

The event marked an important step toward strengthening international business collaboration while supporting Kerala's and India's green mobility initiatives.

