Jyotiraditya Scindia to lead Indian delegation at Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

New Delhi, Sep 8 Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will lead a delegation to the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, UAE, where India is poised to champion innovation, financial inclusion, and global collaboration within the postal sector, an official said on Monday.

The likely launch of the groundbreaking Unified Payment Interface-Universal Postal Union (UPI-UPU) Integration project will be the key highlight of India's participation.

The UPI-UPU Integration project represents a transformative initiative to revolutionise cross-border remittances to India.

"This collaboration, spearheaded by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the UPU, aims to seamlessly integrate India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP)," a statement noted.

According to the official statement, this integration promises to create a secure, efficient, and affordable channel for the Indian diaspora to send money home, benefiting millions of families and driving economic growth.

Scindia is expected to deliver a keynote address during the Congress, outlining India's vision for a modern, trusted, and inclusive postal ecosystem.

The address will highlight India's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance postal services and promote financial inclusion globally, the release noted.

The Indian delegation will actively engage with representatives from 192 member countries to share India's expertise, explore potential partnerships, and promote the adoption of innovative solutions within the postal sector.

In addition, India is expected to advocate for a progressive agenda for the Dubai Cycle, emphasising the importance of technology adoption, sustainable practices, and equitable access to postal services for all.

"India is committed to working with the global postal community to build a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable future," said Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts, Government of India.

The UPU Congress provides an invaluable platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, and we look forward to contributing to the success of this important event, he added.

India has offered its candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union, seeking support for meaningful partnerships focused on delivering at scale, driving digital transformation.

