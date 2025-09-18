Jyotsna Suri and Keshav Suri Honoured at ICONIC Tourism Summit 2025

New Delhi [India], September 18: Another accolade has been added to The LaLiT Hospitality Group, as Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director, and Keshav Suri, Executive Director, were honoured at the esteemed ICONIC Tourism Summit 2025.

This prestigious event, organised by Redhat Communications in collaboration with TV9 Network, took place at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Bringing together distinguished policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, innovators, and cultural ambassadors, the summit celebrated excellence and the future of India's tourism sector.

Graced by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture, as the Chief Guest, the awards ceremony recognised the remarkable contributions of The LaLiT Hospitality Group in elevating Indian hospitality on a global stage.

“We thank the ICONIC 2025 Tourism Summit for recognising our efforts. This award inspires us to continue setting new standards in hospitality, delivering exceptional experiences, and driving positive change in the industry. We look forward to building on this achievement and making an even greater impact in the years ahead.” Says Dr Jyotsna Suri.

Dr Suri has been a transformative leader for The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group since taking charge as Chairperson and Managing Director in 2006. Under her leadership, the group has emerged as one of India's premier luxury hotel brands, expanding its portfolio to 12 luxury hotels, palaces, and resorts, alongside two mid-segment hotels under The LaLiT Traveller brand.

Dr Suri is widely hailed for her commitment to innovation, quality, and social responsibility, which has earned her over 30 national and international awards. Her leadership continues to propel The LaLiT Group to new heights, making her a well-known name in global hospitality industry.

Complementing this leadership, Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The LaLiT Hospitality Group, has been a dynamic force fuelling the group’s expansion and pioneering efforts in championing inclusivity and social responsibility within the hospitality industry.

Known for his hands-on leadership and innovative mindset, he has been instrumental in making The LaLiT not only a symbol of luxury but also a beacon of diversity and inclusion in Indian hospitality.

Keshav Suri is a passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and leads progressive initiatives within the group, such as implementing gender-neutral policies, creating safe workspaces, and supporting marginalised communities through the Keshav Suri Foundation.

The mother-son duo of Dr Jyotsna Suri and Keshav Suri is truly setting new heights in the hospitality industry, exemplifying visionary leadership, innovation, and a deep commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility.

Their collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence are not only transforming The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group but also inspiring the entire industry to aim higher and embrace more progressive values.

Their recent recognition at the ICONIC Tourism Summit 2025 stands as a proud yet humble testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence and the impactful legacy they continue to build together.

