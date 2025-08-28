Jyotsna Suri Shines on Fortune India 100

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: Across India, women are leading the way breaking barriers, shaping industries, and inspiring a new era of leadership.

More women than ever before are being featured on prestigious lists celebrating power and influence in business, reflecting the growing impact of female leadership across industries in India.

Among these trailblazers is Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, who has been named one of Fortune India's 100 Most Powerful Women in Business for 2025 a testament to her vision, leadership, and lasting impact on the hospitality sector.

This distinguished award was presented to Dr. Suri by Shri Nitin Gadkari on July 4, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, in a ceremony that brought together some of the country's most accomplished women leaders.

The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, under Dr. Suri's stewardship since 2006, stands as one of India's foremost luxury hotel brands, operating 12 luxury hotels, palaces, and resorts across the country, as well as two mid-segment hotels and an exclusive property in London.

The group is renowned not only for its commitment to luxury and guest experience but also for its pioneering work in sustainability, inclusivity, and social responsibility. Dr. Suri has championed eco-conscious operations and fostered an environment where women and marginalized communities are empowered to lead and thrive.

Dr. Jyotsna Suri's journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to industry advancement.

After taking over as Chairperson and Managing Director of Bharat Hotels in 2006, Dr. Jyotsna Suri led a significant transformation of the company. On November 19, 2008, she rebranded all the group's luxury hotels under the new name "The Lalit," in tribute to the company's founder and her late husband, Mr. Lalit Suri.

This change marked the evolution of Bharat Hotels into The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, giving the company a distinct identity and unifying its properties under a single, strong brand. Dr. Suri's vision was to create a progressive and dynamic hospitality group, and the rebranding reflected her commitment to limitless hospitality and honoring the legacy of its founder.

Her leadership has earned her more than 30 national and international awards, including the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun from the Government of Japan, and recognition for her advocacy in tourism, diversity, and community upliftment.

Through initiatives like #SheLeadsAtTheLalit and Project Disha, she has opened doors for women and youth, proving that true leadership is about lifting others as you rise.

Her inclusion in Fortune India's 100 Most Powerful Women in Business is not just a personal milestone it's a celebration of what women can achieve when they lead with purpose, vision, and heart.

Dr. Jyotsna Suri's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of leaders, showing that with determination and a commitment to positive change, the possibilities are truly limitless.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor