K Raheja Corp Homes most awaited residential development in Sion is RERA certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of the K Raheja Corp group, has recently reached significant milestones for their latest venture in Mumbai's Sion. Following the successful acquisition of a land parcel from the K J Somaiya Trust in 2022, the developer celebrated the beginning of construction with a Bhoomi Pooja ceremony last October. Adding to the project's momentum, it has now also received approval from RERA in the last week of December, ensuring compliance with all necessary regulations and standards for construction.

Strategically located next to the BKC Connector, this project promises unparalleled access to the eastern and western corridor of Mumbai city, offering future residents not just convenience but a lifestyle of luxury and connectivity. As the developers of prestigious projects such as Raheja Artesia and Raheja Vivarea, K Raheja Corp Homes is committed to bringing their signature style of luxury living spaces to Central Mumbai.

K Raheja Corp Homes, renowned for its on-time delivery and superior construction quality, is set to elevate the standard of luxury living in Mumbai's central suburbs with this latest project. The highly anticipated development marks the first venture of the developer in the central suburb, promising to become a landmark in the vicinity.

With a legacy of multiple successful projects in iconic locations across the city, K Raheja Corp Homes continues to focus on creating meticulously designed residences equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, tailored to meet the unique needs of homebuyers. This project in the central belt of the city, is once again a testament to their commitment to excellence and timely completion, further cementing their reputation as a benchmark in the real estate sector.

