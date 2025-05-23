K Sera Sera Chairman Satish Panchariya & Glamanand Entertainment Join Hands to Launch 'Miss Universe India 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: In a landmark collaboration that's poised to redefine the future of Indian beauty pageants, K Sera Sera Box Office and Glamanand Entertainment, have come together to launch 'Miss Universe India 2025. This collaboration of K Sera Sera with Glamanand Entertainment is the perfect synergy of experience, creativity and passion.

At K Sera Sera we always believe in pushing our boundaries, in storytelling that inspires and in entertainment that is heartfelt and leaves a long-lasting impact. Together, we are set to create an experience like never before - where glamour meets talent and talent meets transformation and where India's next Miss Universe will not just be crowned but truly discovered. We look forward to conceptualize a show cum beauty pageant which will take audiences on an inspiring journey packed with entertainment, showcasing a prolonged process of hard work, nurturing beautiful young women into queens.

With years of expertise in entertainment and production, K Sera Sera box office aims at bringing the Miss Universe India journey closer to the hearts of millions. West are thrilled to begin the search of Universe India 2025. The event is scheduled for July 2025, and the winner will represent India on the global stage at the Miss Universe pageant.

This collaboration combines the cinematic expertise of K Sera Sera Group with the legacy and vision of Glamanand Entertainment, promising an immersive, inspirational and high-impact series that will resonate with viewers nationwide.

As the creators shared their collective vision, they emphasized the deeper meaning behind this evolution. "Through this reality format, we are not merely showcasing beauty, we are sharing journeys of strength, courage, and transformation. And we are thrilled to present it in an entirely new light with a visionary partner like Satish Panchariya & K Sera Sera" said Nikhil Anand, Chairman of Glamanand Entertainment.

Adding to this, Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, shared, "This pageant is about dreams and determination. The girl we spotlight may very well be the next global Miss Universe and it is an honor to shape and showcase that story. Our expertise in cinematic storytelling will bring this evolution to life with scale and depth."

Nikita Rattanshi, Director at K Sera Sera Box Office, concluded, "At our core, we believe in powerful, purpose driven content. This show is more than entertainment, it's an inspiring celebration of ambition, culture, and resilience. We are proud to lead this new chapter for Miss Universe India."

Together, the two powerhouses are set to elevate Indian pageantry to global standards, turning each contestant's journey into a compelling, emotional, and unforgettable narrative.

The nationwide search for Miss Universe India 2025 begins soon.

Brace yourself for a spectacle where every episode empowers, every moment matters and every woman rises.

