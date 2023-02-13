K-Skincare range formulated for Indian skin by Chicnutrix

Leading beauty and wellness brand Chicnutrix expands its horizon by launching its all-new premium skincare range K-Skincare by Chicnutrix. Manufactured and sourced from Korea, this range is carefully formulated for Indian skin and focuses on providing complete skincare solutions.

The K-Skincare category launch includes serums, sunscreen, and sheet masks currently available on the Chicnutrix website and will soon be accessible in multiple retail outlets. At present it is also available on leading platforms like Nykaa, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, Fast&Up, Amazon, etc. The brand currently has about 22 SKUs and offers a selection of products focusing on nourishment from the inside out via a hassle-free effervescent consumption format with tempting flavours.

The category at present has three ranges of serum:

- Chicnutrix HYDRATE: Hydrating serum that improves skin elasticity and increases moisturizing synergy and skin adhesion.

- Chicnutrix REVERSE: Anti-aging serum that prevents damage to collagen and elastin fibers and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

- Chicnutrix OUTSHINE: A revitalizing serum that evens out skin tone by lowering pigmentation, dark spots and adding shine and freshness.

With the serums, the category has also launched BLOCK, the lightweight sunscreen with SPF 45 PA+++, which offers high protection against UVB light and shields against sunburn, along with the brightening mask sheet called ILLUME, infused with lemon essence rich in Vitamin C with added benefits of Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, and Collagen peptides for glowing, radiant skin.

Link of the video: www.instagram.com/reel/CnjlPHNBri9/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE=

Speaking about the new category launch, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO of Chicnutrix, said, "As a brand, our ethos has always been beauty inside out, elated to expand Chicnutrix into this new category with our K-Skincare product range. Since the Indian audience has shown an incredible interest in Korean skincare products, we wanted to ensure they receive the right one that compliments the Indian skin type. Our skincare products are being launched after thorough research and approvals, designed to be very ingredient specific and, thus, result-oriented".

Chicnutrix is a beauty, wellness and nutrition brand launched in 2019 and started as an innovative nutrition supplements company to bring world-class supplements to India under its parent company, Fullife Healthcare. Today, Chicnutrix is a young brand that has taken healthcare beyond the traditional drugs and aims to target the various stages in a woman's life- from PCOS to pregnancy, menopause, motherhood, and other challenges that women face in their daily lives. As one of India's favourite wellness and beauty brands, Chicnutrix has grown four times since its inception in 6 countries and eight products under its portfolio, ranging from skincare, haircare, nails, PCOS, and UTI products.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor