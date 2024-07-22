K2 Global: Pioneers in International Sustainable Technologies, brings NOF Cooling to India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: K-2 Global is a leading advisory firm specializing in discovering and bringing sustainable technologies from Israel to India. With a mission to address critical environmental challenges, K-2 Global leverages innovative solutions to promote sustainability and improve quality of life. The firm works closely with global partners to introduce cutting-edge technologies that drive environmental progress and economic growth.

After the Immaculate Success of Watergen in India, K-2 Global is bringing another groundbreaking Israeli technology to the region: NOF Cooling.

Watergen - It generates clean drinking water from the air, supporting the Government's Jan Jivian Mission to deliver safe drinking water to remote households, addressing India's critical water scarcity issue.

NOF Cooling - Using patented technology, it employs food-grade CO2 to cut post-harvest losses, extend produce shelf life, reduce waste, and increase farmer income, transforming the agricultural sector. NOF Cooling reduces CO2 emissions and minimizes greenhouse gases.

Positive Impact on Climate Change:

NOF Cooling repurposes CO2 as a resource, supporting climate change mitigation by optimizing the cold supply chain and reducing operational costs, thus conserving natural resources and lowering national CO2 emissions. Trial runs have proven that local farmers are able earn a much higher price for their yield.

Operational Rollout and Expansion:

Launching in September in Panchgani, Maharashtra, NOF Cooling will initially focus on strawberries, grapes, and mushrooms, expanding to other crops later. The goal is to reach 2,000 farmers initially and 10,000 in the second phase, enhancing India's agricultural landscape.

Leadership and Vision:

Led by directors Maayan Mulla and Rajat Dewan, K-2 Global aims to expand this technology across India within two years, revolutionizing the food value chain and cold supply chain. Mulla says "We can't wait to deliver Nof cooling to India. India is a land of agriculture, so we believe it will revolutionize the Indian agricultural market."

Global Recognition and Support:

Supported by the Israel Innovation Authority and the IFC Corporation, NOF Cooling's projects in India and Mexico highlight the global significance of these sustainable innovations.

Commitment to Sustainability:

K-2 Global delivers practical solutions for a sustainable future, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor