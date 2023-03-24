KAAM’s newest collaboration with LPG France in India promises to open up new avenues in the field of cosmetology

LPG France joins hands as training partners with KAAM

New Delhi (India), March 24: Bangalore: Kosmoderma Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (KAAM) has recently announced its collaboration with LPG France in India as the training partner. The new association was officially declared on 2nd March 2023 at International Partners’ Meet Groupe LPG in Dubai.

Founded in the year 2005 by eminent Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr. Chytra V. Anand Kosmoderma, Skin, Hair, and Body Clinic is one of the most popular clinics in India. With an aim to provide safe and effective solutions to Indian masses to their skin, hair, and body concerns, Kosmoderma has consistently upgraded and incorporated new technologies to ensure that their clients receive the best possible solution.

A team of experienced experts is behind the pillars of the success of Kosmoderma, which has not only gained National and International acclaim but also has seen an average annual growth of 23%. The constant inclusion of international technology in the clinic is one of the greatest milestones of the brand, and with the latest partnership with LPG France in India, KAAM is prepared to set new standards of aesthetics in the medical field.

Kishori, Vice President (VP) of KAAM and Tanuushka K Lal, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Chytra V. Anand, founder of Kosmoderma, are thankful to the LPG team members Lydie Hayek-Rocque, Quitterie Mejia (Gouin) and Jeremie Chauvet and ALFRIN for giving them the opportunity on signing this journey together. Both renowned brands are looking forward to a fruitful association and making significant contributions to the sector.

Commenting on the new journey, Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Chytra V. Anand, Founder of Kosmoderma, said. “At KAAM, we always try to bring in different perspectives and work with experts of the world to ensure that our customers receive top-notch treatment. As a team, we are confident that this joint venture will help various dermatologists and cosmetologists to have hands-on expertise in medical aesthetics.”

One of the visions of KAAM has always been to focus both on physical and mental well-being and they have given utmost importance to inner power, which leads to better health. Aligning with their vision, LPG France is all set to bring in their expertise and, as a training partner, wishes to create interesting and powerful stories in aesthetic medicine.

About Kosmoderma

Kosmoderma is one of the oldest and leading dermatology and skin care clinics in Bangalore. We started more than 10 years back and have treated more than 1,00,000 people across Bangalore as well globally.

The underlying philosophy at Kosmoderma is “Inspiring Confidence” We believe Self-confidence is the key to success. Our aim is to help you look your best so that your personality shines through and you can go ahead and win the world. At Kosmoderma, we specialize in Acne & Scar treatments, laser hair removal, Skin Brightening, Body contouring, fillers, bridal skin treatments, hair fall treatments, Hair Transplants and much more.

