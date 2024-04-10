KABIL inks pact for technical cooperation in critical minerals with CSIR-IMMT

Bhubaneswar, April 10 Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) for technical and knowledge cooperation for Critical Minerals.

Under the MoU, KABIL will leverage the technical expertise and services of CSIR-IMMT to undertake various projects, including the design and analysis of metallurgical test work plans, development and review of process flowsheets, and the selection of process technologies for mineral processing, beneficiation, and metal extraction.

Furthermore, the agreement will also embark on joint research and facilitate the exchange of scientific information between the two entities.

The MoU was signed by Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), NALCO and CEO, KABIL and Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, in the presence of Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, at NALCO Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar.

KABIL is a JV company of three Indian public sector undertakings - National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines.

The mandate of KABIL is to identify, explore, acquire, develop, mine, process and procure critical and strategic minerals to ensure supply-side assurance and mineral security of the nation for meeting domestic requirements and give a big push to the Make in India initiative.

Expressing his happiness at being associated with CSIR-IMMT, Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, said that this collaboration will foster a thriving environment needed for exploration of critical minerals.

“Advancing scientific research and technology development in the mineral and metallurgical sectors are essential to the growth and sustainability of the Indian mining industry and ultimately will play a pivotal role in meeting mineral security of the nation as well as domestic requirements,” he added.

