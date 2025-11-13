KABIL steps up overseas exploration, begins lithium project in Argentina: CEO

New Delhi [India], November 13 : State-run Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has initiated detailed exploration for critical minerals in Argentina as part of India's push to secure vital mineral resources needed for its clean energy and manufacturing ambitions, Sunil Kumar Singh, CEO of KABIL toldtoday.

"KABIL has been established by the Government of India as a joint venture company with a mandate to scout for critical mineral assets abroad," Singh, toldin an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Energy Security Conference 2025. "Presently, we are engaged in one particular project in Argentina and are looking at other territories for additional critical mineral assets," he added.

Singh said that KABIL's project in Argentina covers an area of about 1,507 hectares and focuses on lithium exploration.

"Preliminary exploration has already been completed, and we have chalked out a detailed plan for further exploration in this direction," he said. The initiative aligns with India's growing need for lithiuman essential component for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systemsas the country accelerates its energy transition.

The CEO emphasized that India's long-term mineral security strategy depends on a strong overseas presence in exploration and processing.

"The focus should be on exploration, development, and processing of critical minerals," Singh noted, highlighting that access to reliable sources of lithium, cobalt, and rare earths is key to sustaining India's renewable and electric mobility goals.

Formed as a joint venture between three public sector undertakingsNational Aluminium Company (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), and Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL)KABIL plays a crucial role in securing India's supply chain for minerals identified as strategic by the government.

Besides Argentina, the company is also assessing potential projects in other countries with rich deposits of critical minerals.

During the event, Singh also participated in a discussion on promoting technology advancement to accelerate domestic exploration and production of critical minerals.

The focus was on role of India's advanced technology, such as AI, remote, sensing deep sea exploration techniques in unlocking India's critical mineral potential. He also discussed on how To explore ways to exploit exploration, streamline licensing, and Fasttrack development of domestic reserves.

