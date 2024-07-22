KableOne: a brand new OTT platform is all set to mark its grand presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: A new breakthrough development which is surfacing on the digital forefront is the launch of a brand new OTT platform. Named as KableOne the platform is all set to mark its presence in the ever growing digital world. This is an all-in-one application comprising VOD, digital Linear TV, and a 24x7 digital radio.

Punjab's biggest studio, Saga Studios and various other renowned production studios of the film industry, are all set to bring unseen and experimental stories on KableOne. The USP of this app is not just the content which is/will be available; but it's the services which will be offered with the package. Between the ongoing struggle of the viewer to "decide what to watch" this app will take a step forward with its innovative idea of bringing linear channels along with the VOD section where the audience will enjoy an expert programming of films, hence, making content viewing a seamless experience for one and all. Not only this, movie titles of the most sought after actors of the industry, and varied genres will be added regularly on the platform. Global Digital radio channels is a revolutionary move by the tech company involved in the creation of this product. A digital radio channel allows every listener, no matter his/her location or territory; they can listen to their favourite shows at the same time without the stress of a changing or a losing frequency.

During the discussion with KableOne's CTO, Diljit Singh, about this new service, he revealed, "This app has been designed specifically keeping Punjabi Audiences spread across the globe in mind. While designing, we have ensured that this app is suitable for all age groups. To begin with, we have tied up with Saga Studiosa Punjabi Film production studio with a massive and premium Punjabi film catalogue. The Beta version of this app has already been launched and is in the testing phase."

The CEO of Kableone Simranjeet Singh, while discussing this idea told, Kableone is a one of kind OTT platform built with a vision to bring Punjab and its stories for the global audiences. We believe in the potential of stories with a Punjabi connect, and are working towards unlocking its capabilities. This product is a fruit of our hard work, and we will strive to give our viewers a class apart experience."

The beta version of the app is available for download and subscription on Mobiles for IOS and Android. It's also embedded in Samsung, LG, and many more platforms. The platform is still in testing phase, however, it is launched but not LIVE yet. The official launch of this much awaited platform is just around the corner. The big reveal is highly anticipated!

