KableOne Presents: Mr. & Miss Punjab Global 2025 - The Ultimate Talent Search !

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: KableOne, the home of punjabi OTT, is excited to announce the launch of the Mr. & Miss Punjab Global 2025, a prestigious international talent contest aimed at finding the next iconic faces to represent Punjab's vibrant culture, beauty, and talent on the global stage. This unique event is set to engage participants and viewers from across the world, spotlighting young, dynamic individuals who embody the spirit of Punjab.

In a move to modernize the process, registrations for the event will only be accepted through the KableOne app, providing a seamless and interactive experience for contestants and voters alike. This ensures that participants and fans alike can stay connected with the contest in real-time and engage through voting, live streams, and exclusive content.

Participants can register through the KableOne app to be considered for auditions, making it the only platform where they can enter the competition. The app will offer users a complete journey: from registration to live voting and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Viewers will have the power to vote for their favorite contestants in real time, influencing the competition as it progresses.

How to Register:

1. Download the KableOne App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Sign up and create your profile to begin your journey.

3. Submit your registration via the app to be considered for the Mr. & Miss Punjab Global 2025 auditions.

The KableOne app is the only official platform for contestant registrations, ensuring that the process is efficient, transparent, and accessible to talent worldwide.

Join the Global Hunt!

This event aims to highlight and nurture the next generation of global influencers who will embody the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, making this a one-of-a-kind experience for participants, fans, and sponsors alike.

With the event just around the corner, KableOne is inviting contestants, fans, and sponsors to join this exciting journey. Make sure to download the app and get involved in the KableOne Mr. & Miss Punjab Global 2025 today!

KableOne is a cutting-edge digital platform that connects audiences with live, interactive entertainment. Focused on delivering high-quality content, KableOne offers users a rich experience in voting, live shows, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the world's most exciting competitions and events.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor