KAI India Starts Children’s Library Program at GSSS Islampur Gurugram

New Delhi [India], November 11: In a move to foster literacy and the joy of reading among school children, KAI India, the Indian arm of the esteemed 116-year-old Japanese KAI Group, has inaugurated a dedicated library at the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Islampur, Gurugram. This initiative is part of KAI India's community empowerment project, the KAI India Children Library Program, aimed at encouraging a sustained reading habit in school children through accessible, well-resourced library spaces.

The newly established library corner, which houses over 500 books, serves students from classes 6th to 12th. This installation follows similar initiatives by KAI India in Manipur, where libraries were established at Eastern Ideal High School, Imphal East, and Keishamthong High School, Imphal West, as part of the organization's commitment to nurturing reading culture across various regions in India.

“We believe that access to books and a dedicated reading space can transform young minds,” said Mr Rajesh U. Pandya, Director of KAI India. “Through our Children Library Program, we aim to help students develop a love for reading and create a gateway to lifelong learning and personal growth. We are excited to see the enthusiasm of students here at GSSS Islampur and look forward to inspiring more young minds across the country.”

With this community empowerment initiative, KAI India reaffirms its dedication to the holistic development of young minds, empowering students with essential skills that will serve them throughout their lives. The KAI India Children Library Program reflects KAI Group's commitment to supporting education and fostering community development through meaningful and lasting contributions.

Mr. Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India, highlighted the program's impact, stating, “The KAI India Children Library Program aims to provide children in government schools enhanced access to quality literature that can inspire a lifelong love of reading. Our goal is not only to offer these resources but to create an environment that encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and active engagement. We're excited to extend this initiative to Gurugram and support young minds in building essential skills that will serve them throughout their education and beyond.”

Founded in Seki in 1908, KAI has achieved cult status in Japan and worldwide for its high-quality grooming and beauty care products, which blend practical aesthetics with refined craftsmanship. Known for well-designed, innovative houseware and beauty care products, KAI India is committed to delivering products backed by detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology, aiming to become a trusted household name in India. The Japan-based KAI Group, with a legacy spanning over 116 years, has made a foray into the Indian market with the establishment of its manufacturing facility spanned over 30,000 sq. meters in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Bringing an 800-year-old tradition of Japanese blade-forging directly to Indian households, KAI offers a kitchenware range along with high-precision beauty and personal care products, adding value to the daily lives of Indian consumers.

