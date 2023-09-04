Kaig Group Celebrating Independence Day at UTOPIAA: Where Unity, Adventure, and Prosperity Flourish

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 4: In a tribute to India's 77th Independence Day, UTOPIAA, nestled within the KAIG Group, hosted an event that blended patriotism, adventure, and prosperity. Set against the serene backdrop of Bagepalli, this celebration marked a poignant chapter in the nation's history.

The event began with a thrilling Harley Davidson Biker & Bangalore Mudsters 4X4 jeepers flag-off, echoing the fervor of India's struggle for independence. As the modern-day riders journeyed from Hebbal to Bagepalli, their spirits intertwined with the nation's indomitable resolve.

As the sun rose, the day culminated in the unfurling of one of India's largest flags, a magnificent 20-foot flag, against the sky. This colossal emblem stirred hearts and was accompanied by the harmonious National Anthem, epitomizing unity. The flag was proudly hoisted on a towering 50 feet pole.

Activities resonated with the spirit of freedom, from rifle mania & archery marksmanship tests to the off-roaders in custom-fit 4X4 Jeeps on the rocks. The event showcased shared values that defined India's journey.

Experience the wonders of UTOPIAA Farming, an expansive 200-acre haven with 94 acres now open for registration! This exceptional project blends agroforestry techniques, showcasing a diverse range of plantations including Sandalwood, Agarwood, Avocado, Passion fruit, Dragon fruit, Byadagi chilli, and Beans.

Our plots, boasting a generous 5445 sqft dimension, are available for an investment of just ₹17,96,850. UTOPIAA Farming offers more than just agricultural prospects; it's a complete immersion into agro-tourism and real estate benefits. Enjoy bountiful agricultural yields, engaging tourism activities, cozy cottages, and the potential for an annual land appreciation of 20-25%.

Envision the potential income from your 50% share, ranging from ₹1.5 crores over 15-20 years through Sandalwood, ₹50 lahks between the 8th and 12th year via Agarwood, up to ₹1.5 lakh post the 3rd year with Passion fruit, Dragon fruit, and Avocado, and annual earnings of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 from Byadagi chilli and Beans.

For further details or to seize this incredible opportunity, reach out to us directly at +9197391 21211

Join us in making your journey with UTOPIAA Farming seamless and enriching!

The celebration encapsulated unity, adventure, and prosperity, embodying the values that have shaped India's remarkable journey.

For more information, please visit https://utopiaa.in/

Contact our sales team at enquire@utopiaa.in & +91 97391 21211

Connect with us on Instagram at @utopiaafarming

