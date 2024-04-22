Kaisha Packaging's patented Sycure AD bags Prestigious Red Dot Award

Seraphim Communications

Daman and Diu [India], April 22: The Sycure AD auto-disable solution for pre-filled syringes, patented by Kaisha Packaging of the Dadachanji Group, has won the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 in the medical devices and technology design category. The innovative, lightweight, simple, and cost-effective plastic article Sycure AD is intended for use with pre-filled syringes. Its main purpose is to lock the plunger rod and prevent the syringe from being reused, which ensures highly secure administration of injectables, thus enhancing patient safety.

"This is a great recognition for us and the whole of India in the field of research and innovation at a global level. The product is a brilliant illustration of Kaisha Packaging's dedication to innovation, dependability, and satisfying the changing demands of the healthcare industry. We take pride in collaborating with customers to improve patient care and pharmaceutical packaging solutions in the country," Rishad Dadachanji, Managing Director, of the Dadachanji Group of Companies said.

Sycure AD plays a crucial role in helping healthcare providers and patients to determine that the complete dose has been administered by way of a clicking sound, heard once the plunger rod gets securely locked into the system.

This unique system has a place to get fixed on the barrel securely and also provides extended flanges for a firm grip. The design also maintains the integrity of the pre-filled syringe by preventing accidental removal of the plunger stopper, preventing spillage of the medication.

By preventing patients from receiving an injection with a refilled or counterfeit drug product, Sycure AD ensures optimum safety. Additionally, it prevents the reuse of the same fixed needle for multiple patients, which could lead to contamination.

The historic Red Dot Awards from Germany are one of the most prestigious awards in the global design and innovation industry. Some of the best-known global big tech companies; a mobile and software-making company, a European auto giant and many others have won these awards in the past.

The renowned 'Red Dot Award: Product Design' honours products that impress with their exceptionally high design quality. The award is based on the decision of the Red Dot jury. The experts assess the submissions based on the four basic principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use, and the quality of responsibility.

For this year, the Red Dot jury was made up of 39 experts from 20 countries across four continents. They cover various design disciplines and work as professors, consultants, journalists, or industrial designers.

About Dadachanji Group:

The Dadachanji Group has been manufacturing pharmaceutical products and solutions for over 30 years and comprises several successful companies with varied interests ranging from pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Primary and Secondary Packaging, Medical Devices, Machine Building, Automation, Robotics, Sterile Processing, and Aviation. The consolidation of these companies is expected to bring together a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and resources to create a more focused and cohesive organization.

