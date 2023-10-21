'KAISI YE DOR': A Heartfelt Tale of Relationships in the Spiritual Heart of India

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 21: The Indian film industry is set to welcome an intriguing new addition to its roster with the upcoming release of 'KAISI YE DOR.'

The film, directed by Ratna Neelam Pandey & Sandeeip S Choudhary, promises to be a realistic and an emotional journey that explores the essence of relationships.

The film boasts of a talented cast who not only bring justice to their respective characters but also bring life into this realistic storyline.

Produced by Komal Patil and Rohit Patil, 'KAISI YE DOR' features a stellar ensemble cast, which goes as Nikhil Pandey, known for his roles in 'Irada' and 'Banda.'

Joining him in the lead roles are Jashn Agnihotri, recognized for her work in three Punjabi films, and Ratna Neelam Pandey, who not only directs but also graces the screen with her presence.

The film also showcases the seasoned actor Brijendra Kala with an impressive body of work as well as Sunita Rajwar, acclaimed for her roles in series like 'Panchayat' and 'Gullak.'

The cast of 'KAISI YE DOR' extends further with Ashwat Bhatt, recognized for his appearances in films like 'Seetha Ramam,' 'Raazi,' 'Kesari,' 'Khuda Hafiz,' and many more.

Satyakam Anand, who gained fame with 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' adds his talent to the mix, along with Tulika Banerjee, known for her role in the popular series 'Aashram,' alongside Bobby Deol.

The film, scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, has been shot very realistically, capturing the true essence of a small town world. It takes you on a journey through the heart of Uttar Pradesh., exploring locations like Banaras, Lucknow, Chunar fort, Agra, and Unnao.

'KAISI YE DOR' paints a vivid picture of a life in the interiors of India, encapsulating the essence of relationships that appear to be fading in the modern era.

The logline :

A small-town film set in the backdrop of Banaras, hits hard with the deep cultural and emotional content and explores, through the lens, the cinematic world and the characters this film promises to offer.

'KAISI YE DOR' is poised to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience that brings to life the beauty of human connections in the serene ambience of Banaras, making it a must-watch for all cinephiles.

