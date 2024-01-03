Kaivalyadhama and Tata Memorial Centre Join Hands in a Landmark MoU to Enhance the Well-being of Cancer Survivors through Yoga Therapy

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: Kaivalyadhama, a pioneer in Yoga research and therapy, and Tata Memorial Centre, a globally renowned cancer care institution, have entered a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting the well-being of cancer survivors through the integration of Yoga therapy. This collaboration signifies the commitment of both these institutions to combine their expertise in fostering the physical, emotional, and psychosocial recovery of cancer patients.

Kaivalyadhama, established in 1924, is dedicated to Scientific Research, Training, and Therapy in Yoga. Recognized by the Ministry of AYUSH as a Leading Yoga Institute, Kaivalyadhama has been at the forefront of offering Yoga as an intervention for improving the quality of life for cancer survivors since 2015. With a rich history and extensive experience, Kaivalyadhama has established itself as a leading authority in the field of Yoga.

Tata Memorial Centre, a premier cancer treatment and research institution, has been at the forefront of cancer care for over 75 years. As an autonomous body funded and controlled by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, TMC has earned global recognition for its compassionate patient care, high-quality training, and innovative cancer research.

As a part of this collaboration, Kaivalyadhama will offer residential programs to enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and survivors at its recently launched dedicated centre committed to cancer care. Special non-residential Yoga therapy sessions will also be offered at the various branches of Kaivalyadhama in Mumbai, Bhopal, Pune and on-site at the Tata Memorial Centre. The two institutes will also undertake collaborative research projects focusing on specific cancer types.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director Tata Memorial Center and Subodh Tiwari, Secretary and CEO, Kaivalyadhama in the presence of Dr Shripad D. Banavali, Prof. and Head, Dept. of Medical & Pediatric Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and Anil Trivedi, Kaivalyadhama.

"This collaboration represents a holistic approach to cancer care, combining the ancient wisdom of Yoga with modern medical expertise. We believe that this partnership will significantly contribute to the well-being of cancer survivors," said Subodh Tiwari.

"Tata Memorial Centre is excited to embark on this journey with Kaivalyadhama, leveraging the benefits of Yoga to enhance the lives of cancer patients. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our patients' overall health and recovery," expressed Dr Sudeep Gupta.

With this groundbreaking collaboration between Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute and Tata Memorial Centre reflects a shared commitment to advancing the well-being of cancer survivors through the integration of Yoga therapy. By combining their strengths, these institutions aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.

